Michigan football vs. Nebraska: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

Michigan football is undefeated entering Week 5, but now it will take the show on the road into hostile territory to face a Nebraska team that’s on a two-game winning streak. The Huskers boast a strong run defense and rushing offense with quarterback Heinrich Haarberg leading the charge, and certainly enter upset-minded.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. EDT and can be seen on Fox.

Last week, the Wolverines won emphatically, tying the 24-point point spread for a push against Rutgers. It was the first time that the maize and blue actually managed to get close, given the lofty spreads earlier in the season.

The point spread isn’t nearly as lofty this time around given the defensive prowess of Nebraska, but Michigan is still a big favorite on the road.

Point spread: Michigan -17.5

Money line: Michigan -1000, Nebraska +650

Over-under: 39.5

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan Wolverines injury report:

It’s unclear who will not suit up for Michigan football on Saturday. Michigan is much healthier than it’s been having received Rod Moore and Will Johnson back last week, but is likely to be out defensive tackle Mason Graham.

Here is the injury report from Week 4:

Michigan

Out:

Alex Orji

Ja’Den McBurrows

C.J. Stokes

Mason Graham

Questionable:

Darrius Clemons

Amorion Walker

Will Johnson (played)

Keon Sabb

Rod Moore (played)

Zeke Berry

Nebraska

Out

Cam Lenhardt

Advice and prediction

Michigan is trending in the right direction, especially now that the starters will play more of the game compared to the nonconference slate. Nebraska is particularly weak on pass defense which should mean a big performance for J.J. McCarthy and Roman Wilson. The Wolverine run defense is also stout and will be the best that the Huskers have seen to date. We’re going with the win and the cover.

Prediction: Michigan 35, Nebraska 9

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire