Cade McNamara still out, Trente Jones returns for Michigan vs. Michigan State

Michigan enters its rivalry game against Michigan State in relatively good health.

Quarterback Cade McNamara is not dressed for the fifth consecutive game after suffering a leg injury late in the first half of the Week 3 game vs. Connecticut. Davis Warren was taking the second reps in warm-ups behind starter J.J. McCarthy, Alan Bowman took the third team reps.

McCarthy won the starting job over McNamara in the non-conference portion of the schedule, after the Wolverines opted to start McNamara in the season-opener and McCarthy in the Week 2 contest against Hawai'i.

The Wolverines do have one of the quarterback's key protectors back, too, in Trente Jones who is dressed for the first time since he was carted off the field at Indiana. At the time, coach Jim Harbaugh said it appeared to be "one of those high-ankle sprains."

Jones went through warm-ups alongside the rest of the starting line, including Karsen Barnhart who filled in as his replacement against the Hoosiers and Nittany Lions.

The only other notable injury is Nikhai Hill-Green, who was not dressed for the game. The linebacker has yet to see action this season as he continues to miss time with a soft tissue injury. The other two key contributors who aren't dressed, tight end Erick All and defensive back Caden Kolesar, were both ruled out for the year after undergoing season-ending injuries earlier this month.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan vs. MSU football: Cade McNamara out, Spartans healthier