Michigan football vs. Michigan State kickoff time, channel revealed



Michigan football still has yet another game to play before the battle of the Paul Bunyan trophy, but we finally know when and where we can find the game in East Lansing.

The Spartans are 7-0 and on bye this week, while the Wolverines are 6-0 and awaiting Northwestern this upcoming Saturday. As of current, both are top 10 teams, and if Michigan wins, it’ll stay that way.

The Big Ten announced on Monday that the two teams will face off at noon EDT on Oct. 30 and the game will national broadcast on Fox, presumably with Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt on the call.

Jim Harbaugh is 3-3 in six meetings against the rival Spartans, having lost the last contest in a major upset at home, as the Wolverines were favored by double digits.

It’s a big weekend in the Big Ten with Penn State and Ohio State also facing off. The winners of the two games will have something of an inside track in the Big Ten East.

