Michigan football vs. Iowa picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Big Ten Championship Game?

The Michigan Wolverines and the Iowa Hawkeyes face off in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Luas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. MST and can be seen on FOX (stream with this free trial from FUBO).

Michigan (12-0 overall, 9-0 in Big Ten) is coming off a 30-24 win against Ohio State.

Iowa (10-2, 7-2) is coming off a 13-10 win against Nebraska.

Michigan is a 23.5-point favorite over Iowa in the game, according to Big Ten Championship Game odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Wolverines are -2500 on the moneyline. The Hawkeyes are +1100.

The over/under for the game is set at 35.5 points.

Fansided: Michigan 34, Iowa 10

Chris Peterson writes: "Iowa is really motivated and Deacon Hill has actually started to play some decent football. The tight ends are coming along and this is a typical Iowa team. It’s salty on defense, good in the trenches, and exceptional on special teams. The good news is that Michigan football is good in all those areas too. The difference is that the Wolverines have elite skill guys — at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, and in the secondary."

Bleacher Report: Michigan 37, Iowa 10

Joe Tansey writes: "The Big Ten Championship Game should be the most lopsided contest of Championship Week. Michigan is too good on the interior for Iowa to handle for four quarters, as we saw two years ago in the 42-3 result.The Wolverines need to follow their usual strategy of controlling the clock with their dominant rushing game. Blake Corum has the potential to run for 150-200 yards if Michigan dominates the interior battle from the start. Iowa's offense proved on a weekly basis that it is not capable of producing a high point total, so why expect anything different now."

Odds Checker: Take Iowa with the points vs. Michigan

Matt MacKay writes: "Iowa's offense is the only issue here. They have yet to surpass 230 passing yards in any game this season, while only managing one rushing touchdown or less per game since Week 3. It's very tempting to take the under in this game at 34.5, but Michigan could wind up surging in spots on offense. Instead, let's wager Iowa to cover +22.5 ATS, as they haven't lost by more than 22 points since being shut out 31-0 earlier in the season against Penn State. This Iowa team prides itself on discipline and elite defense, so losing by more than three touchdowns just doesn't seem realistic. We're only getting -105 odds betting +22.5 ATS, so let's invest two units on the Hawkeyes to cover in a low-scoring, blue-collar prime time matchup against the Wolverines."

Picks and Parlays: Michigan 34, Iowa 10

Eddie Kline writes: "Michigan has defeated Iowa three straight times. Including a 42-3 thrashing in the Big Ten 2021 Conference Championship Game. The Wolverines will get head coach Jim Harbaugh back from a three-game suspension and will be fired up to secure their College Football Playoff spot. Look for Michigan to win a game that goes over the total."

Dimers: Michigan 29, Iowa 6

It writes: "Dimers.com's predicted final score for Michigan vs. Iowa at Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday has Michigan winning 29-6."

ESPN: Michigan has a 92.6% chance to beat Iowa

The site gives the Hawkeyes a 7.4% shot at defeating the Wolverines in the Big Ten Championship Game.

