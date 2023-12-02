Michigan football vs. Iowa live score, updates, highlights from Big Ten championship game

For the second time in three seasons, No. 2 Michigan (12-0, 9-0 in Big Ten play) is set to face Iowa in the Big Ten championship game.

The last time the Wolverines and Hawkeyes faced off with the Big Ten title on the line, the Wolverines beat the Hawkeyes 42-3. The margin of victory is irrelevant for Jim Harbaugh and Co.: Win vs. the Hawkeyes (10-2 7-2) and you're in the College Football Playoff for the third time in as many seasons.

The Wolverines are already coming off their toughest test of the season, outlasting Ryan Day and Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) without Harbaugh on the sidelines. The defense nabbed two interceptions, including one to seal the game, in a 30-24 victory over the Buckeyes. But J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum and Co. will have to take on an equally impressive defense on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes have reached this point of the season not on the strength of their offense, but their defensive acumen: Iowa ranks seventh among FBS teams by giving up 279.9 yards per game and fourth nationally (and in the Big Ten) by giving up just 12.2. points per game.

Follow along for live updates and highlights from Michigan's game vs. Iowa in the Big Ten Championship:

Michigan vs. Iowa score

Teams 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F Michigan — — — — — Iowa — — — — —

Michigan vs. Iowa live updates, highlights

Pregame

Cooper DeJean made the trip and is in his #3 jersey, on crutches. — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) December 2, 2023

Michigan football availability for tonight's Big Ten Championship. pic.twitter.com/kTxr7GhdWx — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) December 2, 2023

7 p.m.: Will Johnson, the Wolverines' first-team all-Big Ten defensive back, is listed as questionable on the team's pregame availability report.

What channel is Michigan vs. Iowa on today?

TV channel: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports app Fubo (free trial)

Michigan vs. Iowa will air on Fox, with Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt calling the game from the booth and Jenny Taft reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Michigan vs. Iowa start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 8 p.m. ET

The Wolverines and Hawkeyes' Big Ten championship game is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Michigan vs. Iowa betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Dec. 1.

Spread: Michigan (-22.5)

Over/under : 35.5 points

Moneyline: Michigan -2000 | Iowa +1000

Michigan schedule 2023

*Big Ten game** Big Ten championship game

Iowa schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Iowa 24, Utah State 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Iowa 20, Iowa State 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 Iowa 41, Western Michigan Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 7 Penn State 31, Iowa 0* Saturday, Sept. 30 Iowa 26, Michigan State 16* Saturday, Oct. 7 Iowa 20, Purdue 14* Saturday, Oct. 14 Iowa 15, Wisconsin 6* Saturday, Oct. 21 Minnesota 12, Iowa 10* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Iowa 10, Northwestern 7* Saturday, Nov. 11 Iowa 22, Rutgers 0* Saturday, Nov. 18 Iowa 15, Illinois 13* Friday, Nov. 24 Iowa 13, Nebraska 10* Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. No. 2 Michigan (Indianapolis)**

*Big Ten game** Big Ten championship game

