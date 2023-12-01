Michigan football vs. Iowa in Big Ten Championship: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

Michigan football took care of business against Ohio State last Saturday, thus clinching the Big Ten East for the right to play Big Ten West champion Iowa, in the Big Ten Championship Game. It’s the second time in three years that the Wolverines will face the Hawkeyes.

After missing three games due to a suspension by the Big Ten, head coach Jim Harbaugh will triumphantly return to the sidelines to coach in his seventh game of the year, and the team’s 13th of the season.

The game starts at 8 p.m. EST and can be seen on Fox.

Last week, the Wolverines had to hang on to beat the Buckeyes, but won thanks to a Rod Moore interception with approximately 30 seconds left in The Game. The maize and blue are big favorites in this matchup which pits the No. 2 team in the country against the No. 16 team.

Here’s what you need to know:

Point spread: Michigan -22.5

Money line: Michigan -2000, Iowa +1000

Over-under: 35.5

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines injury report (last week):

Michigan

OUT

questionable

Iowa

Out

Questionable

Deontae Craig

Logan Jones

Advice and prediction

Michigan football has gotten through two of its big tests thus far this season but plays another otherworldly defense for the third time in four weeks. The Wolverines managed to move the ball well on Penn State on the ground and in both facets against Ohio State. This Iowa defense is particularly tough and doesn’t give up much of anything, but the pass game should be in a good situation, especially with defensive back Cooper DeJean out for the season.

On the other side of the ball, Michigan will have the second-toughest defense Iowa has seen all year (behind Penn State, when it was shut out). The Hawkeyes have, by far, the worst offense in the Power Five, and barring something up head coach Kirk Ferentz’s sleeve, shouldn’t be able to do much with backup quarterback Deacon Hill and company.

Theoretically this should be a low-scoring game, but Michigan has weapons unlike what Iowa has seen this year and a defense that shouldn’t allow much on the other side. Not as lopsided as the 2021 contest, but we’re taking Michigan in the spread and the over.

Prediction: Michigan 35, Iowa 3

