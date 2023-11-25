Michigan football vs. Iowa betting odds for Big Ten title game: Expect low score

Michigan football will play in the Big Ten championship game for a third straight season, after knocking off Ohio State, 30-24, in a battle of the unbeatens Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor at Michigan Stadium.

The Wolverines (12-0) will meet the Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2) for the title for the second time in three seasons next Saturday (8:17 p.m., Fox) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Michigan demolished Iowa, 42-3, to claim the league championship in 2021.

Michigan this time opens as a three-touchdown favorite across multiple sportsbooks, giving 21½ points to Iowa, with a extremely low over/under of 34½ points. Iowa clipped Nebraska at the buzzer on Friday, 13-10, in a game with an over/under of 25½, one of the lowest betting totals ever.

Iowa's two losses came at Penn State (31-0 on Sept. 23) and vs. Minnesota (12-10 on Oct. 21 in a controversial ending).

A Michigan win would give it a 13-0 season for the second straight year entering the College Football Playoff, where it was upset last season by TCU, 51-45.

The Wolverines will have head coach Jim Harbaugh back on the sideline, after he served a three-game suspension to conclude the regular season for Michigan's illegal sign-stealing operation. Michigan went 6-0 without Harbaugh this season; he was banned for the season's first three games for violating NCAA recruiting rules.

