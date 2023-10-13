Michigan football vs. Indiana: Scouting report, prediction

Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia breaks down Michigan football's Week 7 matchup vs. Indiana on Saturday in Ann Arbor:

Fast facts

Matchup: No. 2 Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) vs. Indiana (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten).

Kickoff: Noon Saturday; Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.

TV/radio: Fox; WXYT-FM (97.1), WTKA-AM (1050).

Line: Wolverines by 33½.

Injury report

Michigan: Doubtful: DB Zeke Berry, RB CJ Stokes, TE Marlin Klein. Questionable: DB Ja'Den McBurrows, OL Myles Hinton.

Indiana: Players who missed Week 5, IU's last game: QB Dexter Williams II, WR E.J. Williams Jr., DB Jamier Johnson, RB Josh Henderson, OLB Jackson Schott, OL Max Longman and TE Bradley Archer

Scouting report

When Michigan has the ball: Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was anointed as "the best quarterback" in the NCAA by coach Jim Harbaugh last week — he later said Southern Cal's Caleb Williams was in the same company — and so far McCarthy's efficiency makes Harbaugh hard to argue with. The U-M QB topped a 70% completion rate for the fifth time in six weeks, connecting on 14 of 20 attempts for 210 yards and a score vs. Minnesota and now ranks No. 1 in the nation in QBR (93.6), No. 3 in completion percentage (77.6%) and No. 8 in yards per pass attempt (10.3).

Though it hasn't resembled last year's success, U-Ms run game is starting to find its footing, rising to 26th nationally on a per-carry basis (5.1 yards) and 38th in yards per game (185.2) — two rankings which will likely improve after facing Indiana's No. 91 run defense (156.4 yards per game). Though the Wolverines have scored 97 points the past two weeks, U-M's offense runs the slowest pace in America. So how has it scored so much? U-M ranks No. 4 in third-down conversion rate (55.6%) and No. 15 in red-zone touchdown rate (77.8%).

When Indiana has the ball: Good luck even moving the ball against Michigan, which is No. 1 nationally in scoring defense (6.67 points per game) and No. 3 in total defense (233.3 yards per game).

Offenses have found little success against U-M's No. 2 pass defense (142.5 yards per game) and haven't fared much better against the No. 12 run defense (90. 5 yards per game). After some quarterback juggling, head coach Tom Allen once again gave Tayven Jackson the reins. Jackson has struggled the past two weeks, completing just 28 of 55 passes (50.9%) for 303 yards, one TD and two interceptions. His struggles are not unique, however, as the run game ranks No. 113 nationally at 110.2 yards per game. It's the primary reason Indiana made a coaching move in the bye week.

Know the foe

Coordinator swap: The Hoosiers fired offensive coordinator Walt Bell after a Week 5 loss to Maryland in which the offense was held to 17 points or less for the third time by a Power Five opponent. Allen has since tabbed offensive line and quality control coach Rod Carey to take over. Carey, a former Hoosiers offensive lineman, was a head coach at Northern Illinois (2012-18) and Temple (2019-21) before returning to his alma mater last season.

So, how can Michigan prepare for a mid-season change of this magnitude? "We won't know until Saturday what they're going to do, (so) we're preparing for a lot of things," U-M defensive line coach Mike Elston said Wednesday. "The biggest things for us is we don't change a lot from week to week. We just fall back on our pillars, fall back on our training. More of a 'first game of the season' type of mentality. Sometimes you don't know what they're going to run, either, so it's not the first time it happens in a season."

Ground down: A big reason behind Bell's firing was the lack of a run game. Jaylin Lucas is the Hoosiers' rushing leader, despite just 49 carries for 212 yards and two TDs — 88 of those yards and both scores came against FCS-level Indiana State. Christian Turner has run 40 times for 177 yards, however, in taking a lead role in the backfield the past two weeks. The Hoosiers have just two rushes for more than 20 yards this season.

Protect the quarterback: One thing the Hoosiers do well? Keep whoever is throwing the ball upright, as IU ranks No. 46 in sacks allowed (1.6 per game). U-M has just 14 sacks (No. 56) and 37 tackles-for-loss (No. 45).

Still, Elston is not worried about the numbers because he still sees a group that's being disruptive. Furthermore, teams simply haven't run a straight-up attack against the Wolverines. "Eventually someone’s gonna have to throw the ball,” he said “Not play action, not boots and things like that, and not seven-man gap protection. They’re gonna get their skill out, and I believe we’ll be ready for that when that happens to be.”

Tony Garcia's two cents

Hello, again: Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle and tight end AJ Barner both transferred from Indiana in the offseason. Though neither have been featured in the offense, each has impressed when called upon in Ann Arbor. Tuttle completed 104 of 182 passes for 901 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions during his four seasons at IU. He has connected on 5 of 6 passes for 45 yards and run three times for 32 yards so far this season. Barner caught 42 passes for 361 yards and four scores in his two years at Indiana; as a Wolverine, he has eight catches for 75 yards while Pro Football Focus ranks him No. 1 in run blocking among qualified TEs.

Weather watch: It's mid-October and Saturday's weather forecast looks like it. The high will be about 50 degrees, though a steady 16 mph breeze will make it feel more like the low 40s. There's an 80% chance of rain, with intermittent showers projected throughout the day. It won't change the outcome, but it could impact the style of play.

Prediction

A change in coordinators isn't going to solve IU's problems, especially against a Michigan defense that's been fantastic through six weeks. The weather might be the only factor slowing down Michigan's offense, but figure on the Wolverines running right through the rain and over the Hoosiers as Blake Corum tops the 100-yard mark for the second time this season. The pick: U-M 42, Indiana 3.

