Michigan football vs. Indiana: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

Michigan football is undefeated entering Week 7, and after two weeks on the road, will return back to the friendly confines of The Big House to face Indiana.

The game starts at noon EDT and can be seen on Fox.

Last week, the Wolverines won emphatically, scoring on a pick-six just two plays into the game at Minnesota, and they never looked back, throttling the Gophers at every turn.

If you thought the past few weeks have seen lofty point spreads, this week is even more emphatic with the struggling Hoosiers coming to town.

Point spread: Michigan -33.5

Money line: NA

Over-under: 45.5

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan Wolverines injury report:

Mason Graham returned to action, but Rod Moore played sparingly in Week 6. Overall, the Wolverines are mostly healthy, though quarterback J.J. McCarthy reported after last week’s game he was struggling with an injured ankle.

Here is the injury report from Week 6:

Michigan

OUT

Zeke Berry

C.J. Stokes

Marlin Klein

questionable

Ja’Den McBurrows

Myles Hinton

Mason Graham (played)

Indiana

Out

Dexter Williams II

E.J. Williams Jr.

Jamier Johnson

Josh Henderson

Jackson Schott

Max Longman

Bradley Archer

Questionable

Donaven McCulley

Nic Toomer

Louis Moore

James Bomba

Bray Lynch

Advice and prediction

Michigan has emphatically beat the spread each of the past three weeks, but with the weather forecast calling for rain for the duration of the game, there is some curiosity as to whether the pass game will put up a lot of yards. As a result, the Wolverines may sustain longer drives on the ground. Indiana is 91st in rush defense, so Michigan very well may just keep the ball moving via the running backs. We’re taking Michigan to win, but would pick Indiana to cover at the moment.

Prediction: Michigan 35, Indiana 3

