Michigan football vs. Indiana Hoosiers: TV, time, radio info for Saturday night

No. 10 Michigan Wolverines (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (2-6, 0-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

TV: Fox.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

Line: Wolverines by 20.

• BOX SCORE

Game notes: Michigan still has plenty to play for after a crushing rivalry loss. The Wolverines control their own destiny if they want to reach the College Football Playoff and it all starts with a win vs. Indiana. The Hoosiers led a furious comeback to try and win their first Big Ten game last week but they fell to Maryland, 38-35.

Live updates

