Michigan football vs. Indiana game time, channel revealed

Michigan football has mostly gotten its games out of the way early, with three of the first four games taking place at noon EDT. The only exception was in Week 2, when the Wolverines hosted Hawaii at 8 p.m. Additionally, the three noon games were on premium channels, with the season opener vs. Colorado State appearing on ABC, while Fox had Week 4’s game and it will also have the Week 5 Big Noon Kickoff at Iowa, as well.

In Week 6, Michigan football travels to Bloomington to take on Indiana, a team it beat at home at night last year, but lost to, for the first time since 1986, the last time it played at Memorial Stadium, back in 2020. Through four weeks, Indiana is 3-1, with its only loss coming this past Saturday at Cincinnati.

Now we know when kickoff will be and what channel it will be on. Kickoff for Michigan football vs. Indiana will be at noon EDT and the game will be broadcast on Fox. It marks the third-straight week that the Wolverines will have the premier game on the network.

Michigan, nor Fox, made the initial announcement. It came from Indiana’s social media.

📺 Noon kick for Homecoming. pic.twitter.com/3BbiQIUGjh — Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 26, 2022

At the moment, it’s heavily rumored, albeit subject to change, that Michigan’s home game in Week 7 against Penn State will also be a noon kick, with the Week 9 contest hosting Michigan State likely to be a night game.

