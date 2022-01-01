Michigan football blasted by Georgia Bulldogs, 34-11: Orange Bowl game thread replay

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (12-1) vs. No. 3 Georgia (12-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

TV: ESPN.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1), WWJ-AM (950).

Line: Bulldogs by 7½.

Game notes: If Michigan wins, it gets a chance to play for its first national title since 1997, if Georgia wins, the Bulldogs are one win away from claiming their first national title 1980. It'll be a clash of top-tier defenses, with the winner facing the Alabama-Cincinnati winner.

Georgia is led by its ground game and the running back tandem of Zamir White (718 yards and 10 touchdowns) and James Cook (619 and seven touchdowns) on offense. The offense is top-40 material at 442.8 yards per game and 194.9 yards rushing per game. The defense is elite though. The Bulldogs rank second in the Football Bowl Subdivision, allowing just 253.9 ypg. The Wolverines elite rushing attack (223 ypg) will be tested by a front seven filled with NFL talent and allows just 81.7 rushing ypg (third in the country). Georgia is first in the nation, allowing 9.5 points per game and seventh in the nation scoring 39.4 points per game.

