Michigan football vs. East Carolina: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Michigan Wolverines play the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet.

The game starts at noon EDT and can be seen on Peacock.

Michigan football enters the game ranked No. 2, and while East Carolina was 8-5 last year, it lost a large bulk of its production from 2022. The Wolverines, on the other had, have the most returning production of any expected-to-contend team in 2023.

Jim Harbaugh won’t be on the sidelines for this game, instead it will be defensive coordinator Jesse Minter acting as the team’s interim head coach. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will also be suspended, thus quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell — set to make his debut as an on-field coach — will take up that role on Saturday.

Point spread: Michigan -36.5

Money line: Michigan -10,000 / East Carolina +2000

Over-under: 51.5

East Carolina Pirates at Michigan Wolverines injury report:

It’s unclear who will not be suiting up for Michigan football on Saturday, but there are rumors noting that we may not see cornerback Will Johnson, safeties Rod Moore and Makari Paige, and wide receiver Tyler Morris due to injury. The word is that any player who misses the game for the maize and blue is doing so out of precautionary measures, as there are no major injuries coming out of fall camp.

Advice and prediction

While much is unknown about how the Wolverines will work with many players potentially out, as well as coaches, ECU should be overmatched pretty significantly.

Usually in season openers for the maize and blue, it’s dangerous to take the Wolverines, but with Minter at the helm, I expect him to make a statement in his head coaching audition. We choose Michigan in the point spread and the over.

Prediction: Michigan 55, East Carolina 6

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire