Michigan football vs. East Carolina: Scouting report, prediction for 2023 season opener

Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia breaks down Michigan football's season opener on Saturday vs. East Carolina.

Fast facts

Matchup: No. 2 Michigan (13-1 in 2022) vs. East Carolina (8-5 in 2022).

Kickoff: Noon Saturday; Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor.

TV/radio: Peacock (online only); WWJ-AM (950), WTKA-AM (1050).

Line: Wolverines by 35½.

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Amorion Walker (1)

Injury report

Michigan: Doubtful: CB Amorion Walker (lower body), Questionable: S Rod Moore (undisclosed), S Makari Paige (undisclosed), WR Tyler Morris (undisclosed), WR Payton O'Leary (undisclosed).

East Carolina: Out: TE Tyler Savage (undisclosed).

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy

Scouting report

When Michigan has the ball: Michigan will have quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell calling plays with head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore both serving game-day suspensions. One difference, perhaps, is Campbell's willingness to "take shots" (according to players such as Kalel Mullings), but don't expect the offense to deviate too far from a typical Wolverines attack. That starts with running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, who combined for 2,454 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns last season despite missing time with injuries.

U-M talked in the offseason about emphasizing the passing game, with J.J. McCarthy as one of just two Big Ten starting QBs back with their teams this fall. He'll look to feast on a defense that ranked 91st in total defense (405.1 yards per game) and 130th against the pass (292.8 yards) in 2022. Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson will be the outside threats, but don't be surprised if tight end Colston Loveland is the top target.

East Carolina's Rahjai Harris

When East Carolina has the ball: Few teams in the nation have as much production to replace as ECU, which lost a fifth-year quarterback (Holton Ahlers), a 1,500-yard tailback (Keaton Mitchell, who just made the Baltimore Ravens' roster) and a pair of 1,000-yard receivers. But at least the Pirates will have the highest-rated QB recruit in program history in Mason Garcia. A redshirt sophomore, Garcia is 19-for-38 in his career for 179 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The 6-foot-5, 249-pound Garcia has NFL size and is as mobile as McCarthy — he's not a run-first player, but speedy enough to extend plays. Running back Rahjai Harris, who had 67 carries for 238 yards and five TDs in 2022, was one of 75 players named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watchlist.

The Pirates will be busy with U-M's front four, headlined by potential All-American Kris Jenkins. East Carolina coach Mike Houston said he knows his young offense will make mistakes, but it must avoid the back-breaking flubs. "I think that's the biggest thing from an offensive standpoint is just staying away from the big errors," he said. "It's okay to throw a ball away every once in a while, and it's okay to punt. It's not okay to lay the ball on the ground and the 10-yard line or throw a post route into post coverage and give up a cheap interception."

East Carolina Pirates tight end Shane Calhoun (80)

Know the foe

Breaking in the big boys: Just two Pirates remain who started at least half of last season's games: tight end Shane Calhoun and right guard Isaiah Foote — not ideal against last season's No. 7 defense. Although ECU added Dustyn Hall, a South Florida transfer with 25 starts at center and guard, the Pirates' head coach isn't saying much about his offensive line rotation.

"I think we found five guys that are working together well right now for the last couple of weeks," Houston told reporters earlier this week. "We've moved some guys around and I think we found our next two or three guys that we're going to use in the rotation. It's going to be a fluid process throughout the year, but I think we know who our group is going into this game now."

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2)

Split decision: ECU's run defense gave up just 112.5 rush yards per game, 19th nationally, in 2022, but that was mainly because opponents chose to dine on a tasty pass defense instead. But the Pirates return two of their most disruptive players in the front seven, defensive end Chad Stephens and outside linebacker Jeremy Lewis. They combined for 18½ tackles for loss a season ago and although it's hard to imagine stopping the Wolverines' run game, those two can win their share of one-on-one battles.

The issue for ECU will still be the porous pass defense, which ranked next to last in 2022 then lost its two interceptions leaders, Jireh Wilson (UCF) and Malik Flemin (Cincinnati), to the transfer portal. All is not lost, however, as ECU added a pair of North Carolina transfers in TyMir Brown and Dontavius Nash.

Bulldog has a bite. Former Georgia wide receiver Jaylen Johnson is now the top catching option in Greenville after the departures of C.J. Johnson, Ryan Jones and Isaiah Winstead. The 6-2, 195-pound wide receiver caught 26 passes in the nation's No 16 ranked passing offense last season but should see more targets in 2023. Will U-M shadow him with returning freshman All-American Will Johnson or allow Josh Wallace, or Mike Sainristil to try and contain him?

Tony Garcia's two cents

Something special: U-M's talent advantage should be enough to roll in the opener, but there are still questions, especially on special teams. The Wolverines are replacing both specialists (kicker Jake Moody and punter Brad Robbins), who'll be playing on Sundays this fall. At kicker, it's James Turner, a Saline native who transferred in from Louisville. In 2022, he went 20-for-22 on field goals to earn third-team All-ACC honors. At punter, it's Tommy Doman, who's said to have a bigger leg than Robbins.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy

Air apparent: Keep an eye on McCarthy's timing with receivers downfield. In his first year as a starter, the QB completed 44.1% of his attempts 10 or more air yards downfield; even though he had 11 touchdowns and just one interception on such throws, he will be aiming to top 55% on them this year. Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson are the clear top options, but all three true freshmen — Karmello English, Semaj Morgan and Fredrick Moore — have received praise.

Prediction

It's another year of nonconference creampuffs for U-M. ECU could create some problems for bottom-tier Big Ten teams, but not the Wolverines. Don't expect any crazy numbers on offense, as the Wolverines will likely keep things balanced, get everybody involved and get out of Week 1 as healthy as possible while ironing out the remaining position battles. They will let Corum score the first touchdown, however. The pick: U-M 47, East Carolina 7.

