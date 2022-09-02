Michigan football vs. Colorado State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Sept. 3, 2022
Michigan football plays Colorado State on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
Colorado State went 3-9 last year, indicating that it is not a good team, but new head coach Jay Norvell, who comes aboard after coaching Nevada, hopes to change that. He brings a bevy of transfers to Ann Arbor, but he’ll be going up against a College Football Playoff team from a year ago in the Michigan Wolverines. The maize and blue want to prove that 2021 was no fluke, and it’ll start QB Cade McNamara in Week 1 before ceding the position to J.J. McCarthy in Week 2. Blake Corum returns at running back, but Donovan Edwards is surging. There are 10 wide receivers expected to be major contributors, and eight tight ends.
The defensive side of the ball has some questions with Jesse Minter coaching his first game for the Wolverines, but with Mazi Smith, Junior Colson, and DJ Turner, the defense should be in good standing against the CSU air raid offense.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022
Time: 12 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ABC
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here), ESPN
Radio:
City
Station
Alpena (WZTK)
105.7 FM
Ann Arbor (WTKA)
1050 AM
Battle Creek (WBXX)
104.9 FM
Benton Harbor (WSJM)
94.9 FM
Benton Harbor (WSJM)
1400 AM
Benton Harbor (W240CZ)
95.7 FM
Cadillac (WKAD)
93.7 FM
Caro/Cass City (WIDL)
92.1 FM
Detroit (WWJ)
950 AM
Detroit (WXYT)
97.1 FM
Detroit (WOMC)
104.3 FM
Escanaba (WDBC)
680 AM
Flint (WTRX)
1330 AM
Grand Rapids (WOOD)
1300 AM
Grand Rapids (WOOD)
106.9 FM
Grayling (WQON)
100.3 FM
Jackson (WKHM)
970 AM
Jackson (W268CA)
101.5 FM
Kalamazoo/Battle Creek (WZUU)
92.5 FM
Lansing (WQTX)
92.1 FM
Ludington (WKZC)
94.9 FM
Muskegon (WOOD)
106.9 FM
Newberry (WNBY)
1450 AM
Oscoda (WWTH)
100.7 FM
Petoskey (WMBN)
1340 AM
Petoskey (W284DG)
104.7 FM
Port Huron (WHLS)
1450 AM
Rogers City (WHAK)
99.9 FM
Saginaw (WSGW)
790 AM
Saginaw (WSGW)
100.5 FM
St. Clair (W288BT)
105.5 FM
Sturgis (WBET)
1230 AM
Sturgis (W259CR)
99.7 FM
Toledo, Ohio (WMIM)
98.3 FM
Traverse City (WJML)
1110 AM
Traverse City (WJNL)
1210 AM
Traverse City (W266CS)
101.1 FM
Colorado State at Michigan Wolverines injury report:
Michigan LB Nikhai Hill-Green (questionable)
Players to watch:
Michigan running back Blake Corum
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell
Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith
Michigan linebacker Junior Colson
Michigan cornerback DJ Turner
Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen
Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton
Colorado State wide receiver Melquan Stovall
Colorado State right tackle Dontae Keys
Colorado State defensive end CJ Onyechi
Colorado State defensive end Mohamed Kamara
Colorado State linebacker Dequan Jackson
Colorado State nickel back Tywan Francis
Michigan stat leaders (2021)
Cade McNamara
QB
2,576 yds passing
15 TD, 6 INT
Cornelius Johnson
WR
39 rec., 620 yds rec
3 TD
Blake Corum
RB
952 yds rushing (6.61 ypc)
11 TD
Junior Colson
LB
61 tackles, 0.5 sacks
1 fumble rec
DJ Turner
CB
33 tackles, 7 PBU
2 INT, 1 TD
Colorado State stat leaders (2021)
Clay Millen
QB
2 yds passing
Tory Horton
WR
52 rec., 659 yds rec
5 TD
A’Jon Vivens
RB
324 yds rushing (3.6 ypc)
Tywan Francis
DB
88 tackles, 3 PBU, 1 sack
Dequan Jackson
LB
84 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 1 sack
