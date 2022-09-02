Michigan football vs. Colorado State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Sept. 3, 2022

Michigan football plays Colorado State on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Colorado State went 3-9 last year, indicating that it is not a good team, but new head coach Jay Norvell, who comes aboard after coaching Nevada, hopes to change that. He brings a bevy of transfers to Ann Arbor, but he’ll be going up against a College Football Playoff team from a year ago in the Michigan Wolverines. The maize and blue want to prove that 2021 was no fluke, and it’ll start QB Cade McNamara in Week 1 before ceding the position to J.J. McCarthy in Week 2. Blake Corum returns at running back, but Donovan Edwards is surging. There are 10 wide receivers expected to be major contributors, and eight tight ends.

The defensive side of the ball has some questions with Jesse Minter coaching his first game for the Wolverines, but with Mazi Smith, Junior Colson, and DJ Turner, the defense should be in good standing against the CSU air raid offense.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here), ESPN

Radio:

Colorado State at Michigan Wolverines injury report:

Michigan LB Nikhai Hill-Green (questionable)

Players to watch:

Michigan running back Blake Corum

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell

Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson

Michigan cornerback DJ Turner

Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen

Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton

Colorado State wide receiver Melquan Stovall

Colorado State right tackle Dontae Keys

Colorado State defensive end CJ Onyechi

Colorado State defensive end Mohamed Kamara

Colorado State linebacker Dequan Jackson

Colorado State nickel back Tywan Francis

Michigan stat leaders (2021)

Cade McNamara QB 2,576 yds passing 15 TD, 6 INT Cornelius Johnson WR 39 rec., 620 yds rec 3 TD Blake Corum RB 952 yds rushing (6.61 ypc) 11 TD Junior Colson LB 61 tackles, 0.5 sacks 1 fumble rec DJ Turner CB 33 tackles, 7 PBU 2 INT, 1 TD

Colorado State stat leaders (2021)

Clay Millen QB 2 yds passing Tory Horton WR 52 rec., 659 yds rec 5 TD A’Jon Vivens RB 324 yds rushing (3.6 ypc) Tywan Francis DB 88 tackles, 3 PBU, 1 sack Dequan Jackson LB 84 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 1 sack

Behind enemy lines: Michigan vs. Colorado State

