Michigan football vs. Colorado State: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Sept. 3, 2022

Michigan football plays Colorado State on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Colorado State went 3-9 last year, indicating that it is not a good team, but new head coach Jay Norvell, who comes aboard after coaching Nevada, hopes to change that. He brings a bevy of transfers to Ann Arbor, but he’ll be going up against a College Football Playoff team from a year ago in the Michigan Wolverines. The maize and blue want to prove that 2021 was no fluke, and it’ll start QB Cade McNamara in Week 1 before ceding the position to J.J. McCarthy in Week 2. Blake Corum returns at running back, but Donovan Edwards is surging. There are 10 wide receivers expected to be major contributors, and eight tight ends.

The defensive side of the ball has some questions with Jesse Minter coaching his first game for the Wolverines, but with Mazi Smith, Junior Colson, and DJ Turner, the defense should be in good standing against the CSU air raid offense.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022

  • Time: 12 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: ABC

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here), ESPN

  • Radio:

City

Station

Alpena (WZTK)

105.7 FM

Ann Arbor (WTKA)

1050 AM

Battle Creek (WBXX)

104.9 FM

Benton Harbor (WSJM)

94.9 FM

Benton Harbor (WSJM)

1400 AM

Benton Harbor (W240CZ)

95.7 FM

Cadillac (WKAD)

93.7 FM

Caro/Cass City (WIDL)

92.1 FM

Detroit (WWJ)

950 AM

Detroit (WXYT)

97.1 FM

Detroit (WOMC)

104.3 FM

Escanaba (WDBC)

680 AM

Flint (WTRX)

1330 AM

Grand Rapids (WOOD)

1300 AM

Grand Rapids (WOOD)

106.9 FM

Grayling (WQON)

100.3 FM

Jackson (WKHM)

970 AM

Jackson (W268CA)

101.5 FM

Kalamazoo/Battle Creek (WZUU)

92.5 FM

Lansing (WQTX)

92.1 FM

Ludington (WKZC)

94.9 FM

Muskegon (WOOD)

106.9 FM

Newberry (WNBY)

1450 AM

Oscoda (WWTH)

100.7 FM

Petoskey (WMBN)

1340 AM

Petoskey (W284DG)

104.7 FM

Port Huron (WHLS)

1450 AM

Rogers City (WHAK)

99.9 FM

Saginaw (WSGW)

790 AM

Saginaw (WSGW)

100.5 FM

St. Clair (W288BT)

105.5 FM

Sturgis (WBET)

1230 AM

Sturgis (W259CR)

99.7 FM

Toledo, Ohio (WMIM)

98.3 FM

Traverse City (WJML)

1110 AM

Traverse City (WJNL)

1210 AM

Traverse City (W266CS)

101.1 FM

Colorado State at Michigan Wolverines injury report:

  • Michigan LB Nikhai Hill-Green (questionable)

Players to watch:

  • Michigan running back Blake Corum

  • Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara

  • Michigan running back Donovan Edwards

  • Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell

  • Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith

  • Michigan linebacker Junior Colson

  • Michigan cornerback DJ Turner

  • Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen

  • Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton

  • Colorado State wide receiver Melquan Stovall

  • Colorado State right tackle Dontae Keys

  • Colorado State defensive end CJ Onyechi

  • Colorado State defensive end Mohamed Kamara

  • Colorado State linebacker Dequan Jackson

  • Colorado State nickel back Tywan Francis

Michigan stat leaders (2021)

Cade McNamara

QB

2,576 yds passing

15 TD, 6 INT

Cornelius Johnson

WR

39 rec., 620 yds rec

3 TD

Blake Corum

RB

952 yds rushing (6.61 ypc)

11 TD

Junior Colson

LB

61 tackles, 0.5 sacks

1 fumble rec

DJ Turner

CB

33 tackles, 7 PBU

2 INT, 1 TD

Colorado State stat leaders (2021)

Clay Millen

QB

2 yds passing

Tory Horton

WR

52 rec., 659 yds rec

5 TD

A’Jon Vivens

RB

324 yds rushing (3.6 ypc)

Tywan Francis

DB

88 tackles, 3 PBU, 1 sack

Dequan Jackson

LB

84 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 1 sack

