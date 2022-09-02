Michigan football vs. Colorado State predictions: How good will Cade McNamara look?

Here are our predictions for the Michigan Wolverines' season opener against Colorado State on Friday in Ann Arbor:

Michael Cohen

There’s no reason for this game to be anything other than a straightforward win for Michigan, which has superior talent across the board. All eyes will be on Jim Harbaugh’s quarterbacks. The pick: Michigan 47, Colorado State 10.

Carlos Monarrez

The Wolverines face a first-year head coach in Jay Norvell, a new Air Raid offensive scheme and a redshirt freshman quarterback in Clay Millen. The pickings don’t get any easier out of the gate for Michigan’s defense to find its feet with Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo gone and QB1/2 Cade McNamara getting first crack at steering the ship. The pick: Michigan 38, Colorado State 18.

Rainer Sabin

The first part of Michigan’s quarterback experiment will be conducted Saturday. The Rams were given a $1.8 million guarantee to be the guinea pigs, and they should be relatively compliant as they begin their first season under new coach Jay Norvell. The pick: Michigan 52, Colorado State 20.

Jeff Seidel

Harbaugh is approaching the start of the season like an NFL preseason. As he holds the Great QB Tryout, there will be two interesting opposing forces: A. The two QBs will try to grab the job, wanting to score like crazy; B. Harbaugh doesn’t like to show anything during the early part of the season. But this situation will force these QBs to make plays. Which means lots of scoring. Also, Michigan is just way better than Colorado State. The pick: Michigan 49, Colorado State 17.

Shawn Windsor

McNamara is up first. He'll have something to prove. J.J. McCarthy is up next, and he'll have something to prove, too. The Wolverines should rally around both. This won't help Colorado State. The pick: Michigan 38, Colorado State 18.

