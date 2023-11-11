Michigan football unshaken by sudden Jim Harbaugh absence

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Free Press sports writer Rainer Sabin answers three questions after No. 2 Michigan football defeated No. 9 Penn State, 24-15, on Saturday:

Did the Wolverines seem shaken by Jim Harbaugh’s absence?

As game time approached, it remained unclear whether Jim Harbaugh would be on Michigan’s sideline. The school’s administration dialed up a Hail Mary when it filed for a temporary restraining order in the immediate aftermath of Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti’s suspension of the coach for three games. But roughly 90 minutes before kickoff, word came down that a ruling wouldn’t be made in time for Harbaugh to coach Saturday. So, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore was tasked with replacing him at the 11th hour. The news could have jolted Michigan’s players, creating panic before their biggest test of the year. But the Wolverines have become accustomed to turbulence and hardened by the controversies that have buffeted this program. After all, they already endured Harbaugh’s school-imposed ban that cost him the first three games this season.

“We don’t get distracted,” receiver Roman Wilson told reporters in late October. “Just focus on ball.”

Rod Moore, Kenneth Grant, Mike Sainristil, and Michael Barrett of the Michigan Wolverines react to a play against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on November 11, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania.

So it wasn’t surprising that Michigan didn’t appear flustered by the circumstances Saturday. Instead, after a few early hiccups, the Wolverines began to perform at their standard — powering ahead like the well-oiled machine that has won 35 of its past 38 games.

J.J. McCarthy led Michigan to touchdowns on consecutive possessions after the defense stiffened in its first goal-to-go situation of the season, a critical sequence when Penn State settled for a field goal. By halftime, Michigan held a 14-9 lead and demonstrated it wasn’t going to be affected by Harbaugh’s forced absence.

How would Michigan’s offensive line hold up against Penn State?

At the outset, it appeared as if Manny Diaz would create a whole mess of trouble for McCarthy. The Nittany Lions’ blitz-happy defensive coordinator immediately cranked up the pressure, hitting McCarthy on the first pass he threw (a completion to tight end A.J. Barner). Three plays later, McCarthy was sacked for a 10-yard loss by Dani Dennis-Sutton, snuffing out the Wolverines’ opening drive. He was then swarmed again on Michigan’s ensuing possession, which caused McCarthy to deliver an errant throw on third down. Michigan’s offensive line, which seemed a weaker version of the unit hailed as the nation's best two years in a row, looked vulnerable against a defense that was No. 2 in sacks entering Saturday. But Moore made some clever schematic adjustments that blunted the efficacy of Diaz’s aggressive tactics. For one, he didn’t ask McCarthy to pass much (eight times total, none in the second half) —choosing instead to lean on the Wolverines’ sporadic ground game. Michigan ran 46 times for 227 yards, gradually wearing down Penn State’s front.

McCarthy, too, became an accessory to the rushing attack, with Moore instructing him to maneuver outside the pocket to buy him options. Then, in the rare instances when Moore called for McCarthy to throw, he dialed up screens that lured the Nittany Lions upfield. Case in point: The quick bubble pass to Semaj Morgan that resulted in a 19-yard gain and pushed Michigan into the red zone on its first touchdown drive.

This wasn’t a surprise. The Free Press asked running backs coach Mike Hart on Wednesday how much Michigan might use the screen game. He smiled and coyly said he wasn’t going to “talk” about it, refusing to tip his hand. But his expression said everything. To beat Diaz and Penn State’s pressure packages, Michigan would have to simply have to outwit the Nittany Lions. They accomplished that with a deliberate and brilliant game plan that had Harbaugh’s fingerprints all over it.

Blake Corum of the Michigan Wolverines carries the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on November 11, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania.

What does this win mean?

Three weeks ago, after Michigan’s rout of Michigan State, Harbaugh fired back at the critics who poked holes at the team’s undefeated record.

“There’s been attempts to diminish the team in a lot of ways, starting with the easy schedule,” he harrumphed then.

Michigan’s first nine opponents, after all, were not exactly a murderers’ row, which is Penn State was expected to present the Wolverines with their first big test, even before the season began.

Well, Michigan clearly passed it, under adverse circumstances. The win Saturday preserves Michigan’s unblemished record, narrows the focus of the Big Ten East title race to two teams and sets up a monumental showdown with Ohio State in two weeks that will determine how far the Wolverines will go. It was a gutsy effort that offered the most convincing evidence yet Michigan may have the makeup necessary to claim its 12th national title, and first since 1997.

That glorious run was also highlighted by a consequential November victory in Happy Valley between a pair of top-10 teams. Perhaps history will repeat itself now that Michigan is heading back to Ann Arbor with its championship dreams still alive.

