Michigan football uniforms for Alabama in the Rose Bowl revealed

Usually what Michigan football wears to practice is an indication of what the Wolverines will wear in their game that week. Like clockwork, if we saw a player after practice on Tuesday night wearing maize pants, they wore maize pants in a game. Likewise, if they wore blue pants in practice, they wore blue pants in the game.

That trend ends now.

On Friday, we saw the Michigan football team wearing blue pants in practice, but the team revealed their Rose Bowl uniforms on Saturday morning. Going with a traditional look, the Wolverines will be wearing blue tops, maize pants, and white accessories.

And, as fans had hoped, there are special patches on the shoulders, like Michigan used to wear in the Rose Bowl back in the day. There’s also a front patch, and the towel has the Rose Bowl logo on it as well.

