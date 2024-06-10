What Michigan football under Sherrone Moore will look like in 2024

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

One of the big questions this offseason is how, if at all, will Michigan football differ now that Sherrone Moore is the man in charge, compared to his predecessor, Jim Harbaugh. After all, the Wolverines’ turnaround starting in 2021 coincided with Moore being elevated from tight ends coach to offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator. The identity of the maize and blue the past few years has had entirely to do with offensive line play and physicality up front.

Speaking with Joel Klatt on his podcast, Moore says that he was a big part of the identity shift that happened in the past. And thus shared the tenets of what his teams will look like now that he’s the head coach.

“That philosophy on how we do things will ring true, the same on how we did it last year, in the years in the past, because I had a big hand in that,” Moore said. “But there’ll be some different changes in what we do, but, to my core, we’re gonna be physical, we’re gonna be tough. We’re gonna try to outlast people. We’re gonna be multiple in every phase, and we’re gonna be fundamentally sound and balanced in what we do.”

Klatt then asked the question we all were wondering about — how will he be different than Jim Harbaugh? What obvious differences will we see?

Moore, in typical fashion, wasn’t ready to divulge anything — especially considering that the future opponents don’t need to know anything until they’re facing something wildly different on the field live.

“I guess we’re gonna have to see,” Moore said, tongue-in-cheek. “I don’t know yet.”

