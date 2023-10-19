Michigan football under NCAA investigation for sign stealing

The Michigan football program is now under a second NCAA investigation, this time for allegedly violating rules related to sign-stealing, which prohibit the in-person scouting of future opponents.

The news broke early Thursday morning in a Yahoo sports report, then was confirmed by the Big Ten Conference on Thursday afternoon.

The NCAA Bylaw in question is 11.6.1, which states: “Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited.

"Late Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference and University of Michigan were notified by the NCAA that the NCAA was investigating allegations of sign stealing by the University of Michigan football program," the statement began. "The Big Ten Conference has notified Michigan State University and future opponents.

"The Big Ten Conference considers the integrity of competition to be of the utmost importance and will continue to monitory the investigation. The conference will have no further comment at this time."

The Yahoo! report reads, in part, “two of Michigan‘s opponents this season told Yahoo Sports they became aware that Michigan knew their play signs. Sign stealing does not violate NCAA rules unless the team uses in-game, electronic equipment to relay the information to players on the field or amongst coaches. The 2023 NCAA football rule book addresses sign stealing in a general way under a section titled Prohibited Field Equipment. It states that “any attempt to record, either through audio or video means, any signals given by an opposing player, coach or other team personnel is prohibited.”

A Michigan football spokesman did not immediately return a phone call or text left by the Free Press.

U-M football coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines were already under investigation by the NCAA for a series of Level II recruiting violations dating back to 2021, which claim U-M coaches contacted recruits during dead periods, analysts served in on-field capacities and coaches watched players workout via Zoom.

When questioned about it, Harbaugh was said to have "misled" NCAA investigators and he was charged with a Level I violation, the most serious of offenses.

In the summer it was reported the program and NCAA had reached a negotiated resolution for Harbaugh to serve a four-game suspension for the misconduct, however it fell apart weeks before the season.

In response, the university suspended Harbaugh for each of the first three games of the 2023 campaign − Harbaugh was able to be with the team at practice throughout the week, which many believe is what prompted the NCAA to make a rule change for future suspensions − while the case is expected to be resolved in 2024.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football under NCAA investigation for sign stealing