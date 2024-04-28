Michigan football UDFA tracker: OL Trente Jones, Drake Nugent land with contenders

Though the Michigan football team set a record with 18 NFL combine invites, and the program finished with a record number of players who heard their name called over the weekend, a handful of them were not selected in the 2024 NFL draft.

In total, 13 former Wolverines were taken in the record setting event in downtown Detroit, but even for those who weren't chosen, the expectation is many if not all of them will still have a chance to make an NFL roster, just in a bit more of an unconventional way.

Here's a list of where Michigan football's un-drafted free agents are ending and a bit about their journey to this position.

Michigan offensive lineman Trente Jones takes a selfie with fans to celebrate the 34-13 win over Washington to win the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

He served an unheralded role during his time in Ann Arbor, but Trente Jones was an essential piece of the Wolverines national championship this past season.

A five-year player who never quite was able to break his way through as a full-time starter, Jones made 41 appearances in four seasons with 12 starts at right tackle and as the sixth offensive lineman, as he battled for time behind guys like LaDarius Henderson, Barnhart and Myles Hinton.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman appears to fit best as an interior lineman at the next level after serving as a part of consecutive Joe Moore-award winning offensive lines in 2021 and 2022, and three straight Big Ten title teams.

OL Drake Nugent (San Francisco)

Drake Nugent transferred to Michigan football from Stanford with tremendous shoes to fill.

All the previous graduate transfer center (Olusegun Oluwatimi) had done was become a first-team All-American as he was named both the Rimington Trophy and Outland winner as the nation’s top center and interior lineman and was part of the nation’s Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy talks to teammates before taking a snap from center Drake Nugent against Indiana during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Now, the 6-foot-2, 301-pound center is off to San Francisco after he was signed with the 49ers, according to reports.

A Rimington finalist, Nugent was named first-team All-Big Ten by coaches (second-team by media) in his lone season in Ann Arbor, starting all 15 games at center for the undefeated Wolverines as he paved the way for Blake Corum to set a U-M record for single-season rushing touchdowns (27) and quarterback J.J. McCarthy to earn Big Ten Quarterback of the Year.

Nugent, who played for four years in Palo Alto and was named a captain in his senior season before joining the Wolverines as a grad transfer, finished his collegiate career with 42 games at center (39 starts) and all-league honors in both the Pac-12 and Big Ten.

Wallace was the final addition to the 2023 national championship team, but he proved to be a vital one.

He appeared in all 15 games of U-M's 2023 season at cornerback, including 11 starts, and racked up 33 tackles with four pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He had some of his best moments in the biggest spots, which included fumble recovery against Iowa in the Big Ten championship and vs. Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl, when he grabbed a loose ball from Jalen Milroe in the fourth quarter.

Now, the former 5-foot-11, 185-pound defensive back transfer from UMass defensive back is headed to Los Angeles, according to reports.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football UDFA tracker after 2024 NFL draft