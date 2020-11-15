Michigan football turns to Cade McNamara at QB and watches him score immediately

Orion Sang, Detroit Free Press
Michigan football has made a switch at quarterback.

The Wolverines inserted backup Cade McNamara in the third quarter of Saturday's game against No. 14 Wisconsin, with the Badgers leading, 35-3.

McNamara, a redshirt freshman, completed four straight passes for 74 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara passes during the spring football game at Michigan Stadium, April 13, 2019.
McNamara hit Ronnie Bell for 23 yards, then rolled out and hit tight end Nick Eubanks on the sideline for 28 yards. He connected on a fade with Mike Sainristil for a 28-yard touchdown, then completed another fade to Sainristil for the two-point conversion.

Starter Joe Milton was 9-for-19 for 98 yards and two interceptions (which occurred on his first two pass attempts) before he was benched for McNamara.

