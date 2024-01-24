Michigan football trying to make in-roads at powerhouse high school in SEC country with latest offer

Michigan football did have one 2025 recruit from Buford (Ga.) committed in four-star linebacker Mantrez Walker, the second commit of the class at the time of his pledge. Walker has since backed off his pledge (as had first commit, cornerback Chris Ewald from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep) but the Wolverines aren’t sitting idle trying to get elite players from the powerhouse high school.

On Wednesday, the maize and blue offered a rising star in Hayden Bradley, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end who is currently unrated by the recruiting services. The Wolverines were one of four big-time schools to offer Bradley on Wednesday.

Bradley has offers from Oregon, Texas A&M, Indiana, Florida, Colorado, Duke, Miami (Fla.), Penn State, South Carolina, Utah, and others.

Michigan has had a lot of luck in recent years bringing in top-level tight ends, having had Mackey Award-winner Jake Butt, second-round draft pick Luke Schoonmaker, and likely to be national star Colston Loveland, who is entering his junior season in 2024. Certainly, playing in the Michigan offense is attractive to high-level tight ends, so we’ll see how much this offer moves the needle for Bradley, despite the distance.

