Michigan football trending for top Big Ten transfer target

Michigan football is looking for linebacker help via the NCAA transfer portal with at least Michael Barrett moving on after this season. The Wolverines brought in one former Big Ten linebacker last year in former Nebraska Cornhusker Ernest Hausmann. Now the maize and blue are potentially looking to land another in-conference player who can roam the middle of the defense.

One of the best players at Maryland, Jaishawn Barham got an offer from Michigan football after entering the transfer portal and quickly visited Ann Arbor to see if it could be a fit. Hailing originally from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy (Blake Corum and Derrick Moore’s school), Barham is rated a four-star by the 247Sports transfer portal rankings. And now he’s starting to get predictions that he’ll end up a Wolverine.

Barham got a prediction from The Michigan Insider’s Steve Lorenz on Wednesday and another from 247Sports national reporter Matt Zenitz late on Thursday, both indicating that Michigan will be his school of choice.

Wherever he decides to go, Barham will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Should the maize and blue reel in the Terps linebacker, it would pair him with Hausmann, junior Jimmy Rolder, and senior Jaydon Hood, assuming that those who are already in the program do not, themselves, transfer. The next step would then be to find a coach to replace Chris Partridge, who was fired in November by the program.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire