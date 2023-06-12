Michigan football trending for multiple prospects following big recruiting weekend

Michigan had enormous talent on campus this weekend for official visits. The 2024 headliners on campus were two five-stars: WR Ryan Wingo and DL Justin Scott. While neither are currently trending toward Michigan, both appeared to have had a good time posting photos and tweeting with other Michigan recruits. It’s safe to say the Wolverines are still in the hunt for both.

The Wolverines did come out with one commitment out of the weekend — so far. Four-star DL Owen Wafle committed to the Wolverines on Sunday. Wafle was a previous Notre Dame commit and ultimately decided to come to Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines are also trending towards a few other players who were in Ann Arbor this past weekend. We looked at 247Sports and On3 to see what the recruiting analysts are saying.

Bennett Warren

The 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive tackle has received two more Crystal Ball predictions in favor of Michigan. Steve Wiltfong, the National Recruiting Analyst on 247Sports, put in one himself with a confidence level of ‘6’.

Warren now has three Cyrstal Balls in for the Wolverines and one for Texas A&M. He is ranked 175h-overall according to the Composite rankings and the 13th-best OT.

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has Michigan leading over the Aggies. The Wolverines have an 80.9% chance to land Warren.

Deyvid Palepale

The 6-foot-3, 288-pound defensive lineman was already trending toward Michigan, and another Crystal Ball prediction came in on Sunday in favor of the Wolverines. He now has two predictions for him to commit to Michigan.

Palepale is a three-star and the 756th-ranked prospect in 2024 according to the Composite.

Dominic Nichols

The 6-foot-5 edge rusher was on campus this weekend and he gained another Crystal Ball prediction in favor of Michigan. However, on Friday a Wisconsin analyst put a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of the Badgers. It appears this is a Michigan and Wisconsin battle.

Nichols, a four-star, is the 429th-ranked prospect in the class and the 29th-best edge recruit in 2024 according to the Composite.

Elias Rudolph

The four-star edge rusher received his first Crystal Ball in favor of Michigan on Sunday. The Wolverines are battling Ohio State and Pittsburgh to try and land the Deerfield (Florida) product. There is also a Crystal Ball prediction for the Buckeyes to land Rudolph.

On3’s EJ Holland put in a prediction in favor of the Wolverines. Michigan has an 89.4% chance to land Rudolph according to the Recruiting Prediction Machine via On3.

Rudolph is the 248th-ranked player in the class and the 20th-best edge defender according to the Composite.

