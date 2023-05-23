Michigan football trending to land high-profile 2024 edge rusher

Michigan football is working diligently to land a trip or prospects from Olney (Md.) Good Counsel in 2024.

The maize and blue have been long trending for four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles and are in the top group for wide receiver Elijah Moore. But what about four-star edge rusher Darien Mayo?

2024 edge rusher Darien Mayo is a four-star, rated the highest by On3’s proprietary rankings at No. 89 overall. He’s the eighth-best edge rusher and No. 2 player in the state of Maryland, also per On3. On Friday, he released a top six, and Michigan football made the cut along with Ohio State, Maryland, Clemson, South Carolina, and USC.

And things appear to be looking good for Mayo to land in Ann Arbor. According to On3’s Chad Simmons, Michigan is the team to beat, as he put in a prediction for Mayo to the Wolverines on Tuesday morning.

On3 Director of Recruiting @ChadSimmons_ has logged an expert prediction in favor of Michigan to land 4-star EDGE Darien Mayo ✍️ Intel (On3+): https://t.co/aUghacvoxg pic.twitter.com/9kK8r8YgUs — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 23, 2023

Good Counsel has long been a powerhouse school in the DMV. Michigan football has had limited success recruiting the Maryland-based high school, but it did have one of its former star players hail from there in cornerback Blake Countess.

