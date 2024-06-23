Michigan football trending to land 4-star RB from IMG Academy

Michigan football already has one running back committed in the 2025 class in three-star Jasper Parker. But it appears that the maize and blue are inching towards landing another.

Many schools were in on 2025 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star Jordon Davison — including Michigan. But the Wolverines also hosted Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star tailback Donovan Johnson for a midweek visit this past week.

Apparently, Michigan made a big move with Johnson as there are now multiple predictions coming in indicating that he’ll end up choosing to wear a winged helmet. The predictions were bolstered by Tony Alford tweeting an eyeball emoji on Saturday afternoon.

Johnson got a 247Sports Crystal Ball from The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb and got three predictions on On3 by EJ Holland, Steve Wiltfong, and Chad Simmons.

Here is how Johnson rates according to the recruiting services.

Stars Ovr Pos State 247Sports Composite 4 232 16 34 On3 Industry Ranking 4 239 15 33 247Sports 3 – 30 53 On3 4 242 19 40 Rivals 4 123 8 15 ESPN 4 – 19 37

Johnson was rated higher but fell in the rankings after missing his entire junior season with a knee injury. He was once rated No. 46 overall according to 247Sports.

His scouting report per On3:

Physically-gifted running back with an elite size-speed combination. Measured at over 6-feet and around 200 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as an elite athlete in the combine setting. Has a track background dating back to early high school, running in AAU national events. Began his career at Calvary Day in Savannah, Georgia prior to transferring to IMG Academy before his junior season. Has shown glimpses of his high-end athleticism on the field. A twitchy, explosive mover with tangible burst. Has the speed to pull away once in open space. Has the strength and size to break arm tackles. Shrugs off defenders. Has not played much meaningful football since transferring to IMG, adding ambiguity to his evaluation. Saw limited carries as a sophomore and has yet to play midway through his junior season. Will need to get back on the field to continue developing and add clarity to his evaluation.

He also had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and others.

