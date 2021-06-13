Michigan football trending for grad transfer WR

Michigan football already has two grad transfers come into the program this offseason, could it be adding another? And one coveted by the Wolverines’ chief rival, no less?

Having hailed originally from Michigan and having played high school ball at Farmington (MI) as well as Waterford (MI) Mott, Daylen Baldwin has split his time between Morgan State (where he played for one year under former Wolverines running back and coach Tyrone Wheatley) before heading to HBCU Jackson State. Though he could stay and play for famed Florida State star Deion Sanders, Baldwin is looking for another opportunity at the FBS level, and he’s getting some big-time offers as he makes the rounds this spring. He recently received offers from both Michigan and Ohio State, but it appears that the former holds some strong appeal.

So much so that Baldwin has received two 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions this week, one coming from national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu and the other from The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb.

Baldwin’s first year compiling stats at the receiver position in 2018 wasn’t exactly prolific, as he reeled in 14 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown. But his 2020 season showed significantly more improvement as he got 25 catches for 520 yards and 7 touchdowns, an average of 20.8 yards-per-catch.

At 6-foot-3, 210-pounds, Baldwin could help fill the absence left by Nico Collins, who was drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Paired with Cornelius Johnson on the outside, adding Baldwin could help add some versatility to a receiving corps that has been getting speedier, but smaller in stature.

List