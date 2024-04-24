Michigan football trending for elite in-state 2025 O-lineman

You can never take for granted when you have elite talent in your backyard. Just ask Michigan football with five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, who chose LSU over going to school 18 miles away from his current high school.

Over the years, the Wolverines have let some of the top talent in the state of Michigan slip through their fingers. Sure, some big names have stayed home — like running back Donovan Edwards or cornerback Will Johnson — but for every one of those, there’s been an Underwood, a Dante Moore, or a Spindler brother.

The maize and blue, however, have done a stellar job at recruiting 2025 Birmingham (Mich.) Groves offensive tackle Avery Gach, who has visited Ann Arbor multiple times throughout his recruitment. However, Gach has been keen on giving some other big schools a chance, with Ohio State seeming to be the primary competition.

But in the past 10 days, Gach has received seven 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions indicating that he will spurn the Buckeyes for his hometown Wolverines.

The most recent predictions come from Tom Loy (April 24), Spartan Tailgate’s Stephen Brooks and Bucknuts’ Bill Kurelic (April 22), TMI’s Sam Webb and Brice Marich (April 20), and Allen Trieu (April 15).

At 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Gach is rated the No. 196 player in the country, and the second-best player in the state of Michigan — behind only the aforementioned Underwood.

The scouting report via 247Sports’ Allen Trieu, where he compares him to former Michigan standout Ben Bredeson:

High school offensive tackle who can be a swing guy at the next level. Tenacious, physical player who goes to the whistle and finishes plays. Shows functional strength and pad level in addition to the pure willingness to want to move defenders off the ball, all making for a dominant run blocker. Still technically coming along in pass set and pass pro. Physicality shows up in his punch there also. Left tackle in high school who may be more suited as a right side option or interior player at the high-major level. Has added good weight and strength and will continue to do so. Is a solid base-level athlete, but can also continue to improve on pure explosiveness and lateral agility. High-floor type prospect who will give a high-major school depth at several positions and should be a dependable multi-year starter at the Power Five level.

He also has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and USC, among others.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire