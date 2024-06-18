Michigan football trending for elite 2026 quarterback

The Wolverines held their penultimate big recruiting weekend of the late-spring, and one prospect appears to have left Ann Arbor feeling a little blue — and maize.

2026 Cocoa (Fla.) four-star quarterback Brady Hart has drawn a lot of comparisons to former Michigan football QB J.J. McCarthy, with his 6-foot-4, 180-pound frame and his name being two parts of two Michigan legends in Tom Brady and Mike Hart. Though Notre Dame has been making a late run while Clemson got an early prediction for the young signal caller, his unofficial visit clearly couldn’t have gone better given the reaction from recruitniks.

Starting at 247Sports, the Clemson prediction from Tom Loy still stands, but on Monday evening, Hart got three predictions — all from The Michigan Insider staff — indicating he’ll wear a winged helmet once it’s all said and done.

What’s more, despite early predictions for Notre Dame and Clemson on On3, on Monday evening, four staffers (EJ Holland, Zach Libby, Steve Wiltfong, and Chad Simmons) there predicted that Hart will end up as a Wolverine. He now has a 62.8% chance to end up wearing maize and blue.

Hart also got predictions from Josh Henschke and John Garcia Jr. over at Rivals.

Rivals is the highest on Hart, who is listed as the No. 42 prospect in the country, regardless of position. Here is how he breaks down according to the recruiting services.

Stars Overall Position State 247Sports 4 144 #9 QB #25 On3 4 170 #10 QB #27 Rivals 4 42 #3 QB #4 ESPN 4 120 #8 QB #23 247Sports Composite 4 92 #7 QB #15 On3 Consensus 4 92 #9 QB #15

The scouting report from 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins:

Modern pocket passer with a favorable frame that led his team to a Florida 2S title as a first-year starter. More of a drive-ball thrower than can generate plenty of power by synching up his arm and plant foot. Owns a bit of an elongated release, but can get the ball out quick, and has to in a wide-open spread attack that wants to challenge horizontally with swing/screen passes. First caught our eye in a matchup against nationally-ranked St. Thomas Aquinas where he put a number of 2-balls on tight lines and exploited coverage. Also impressed with his timing as he frequently hit his marks on schedule. Can be a bit streaky at times, and isn’t one with a ton of deep shots on the spray chart, but looks like a potential Power Four starter heading into junior season, especially if he can keep progressing as a full-field reader.

Hart is the son of former MLB draft selectee Alex Hart, who played at Florida and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

If he does commit soon, he would be the first in the 2026 class for the Wolvrerines.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire