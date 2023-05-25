Michigan football trending for another 2024 four-star EDGE from DMV

Michigan football continues to be on a heater on the recruiting trail. And you never walk away from the table when you’re on a heater.

The Wolverines are trending for multiple edge rushers and defensive linemen of late, with former Notre Dame commit Owen Wafle and highly coveted EDGE Darien Mayo looking more and more like they’ll wear winged helmets in their future.

Another appears destined to end up in Ann Arbor according to some new predictions.

Both E.J. Holland and Zach Libby over at The Wolverine (On3) have logged predictions for Michigan football to land Devon Baxter, a 2024 Brandywine (Md.) Gwynn Park four-star edge rusher. Baxter is rated the No. 373 player in the country according to the On3 Industry Ranking and the 26th-best edge rusher, as well as the 12th-best player in the state of Maryland.

Michigan insider @EJHollandOn3 has logged an expert prediction for the Wolverines to land 4-star EDGE Devon Baxter 〽️https://t.co/KypXuNQdK4 pic.twitter.com/tL5L28WTle — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 24, 2023

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Michigan football has a 94.3% chance of landing Baxter.

Baxter is expected to visit Ann Arbor next month, as well as Virginia Tech. Rutgers appears high on his list, but he also has offers from the likes of Penn State, Tennessee, Maryland, and Minnesota.

