Michigan football trending for 4-star in-state linebacker

Michigan football is dominating the 2024 recruiting trail. The Wolverines currently have 14 commitments in the class and they are ranked first in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

While having 14 commitments, the Wolverines are landing prospects from all over the country. In fact, Michigan only has two commitments in the state of Michigan currently.

But that may be changing.

If you go back to August or September of last year, it looked like Michigan would lose out to Michigan State to land four-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley. Dating back to September there were a couple of Crystal Ball’s put in for the Spartans to land Beasley.

During the past few days things appear to be changing in favor of Michigan. On Tuesday Steve Wiltfong, a National Recruiting Analyst, placed a Crystal Ball on Michigan to land Beasley and a Michigan State insider also place a Crystal Ball in favor of the Wolverines to land the linebacker.

If Beasley were to commit to Michigan over the Spartans then the Wolverines would have three of the top six players from the state of Michigan in 2024.

According to the Composite rankings, Beasley is a four-star linebacker and is the 268th-ranked player in the country. He is the 25th-ranked linebacker, and the sixth-ranked player in the state.

The Wolverines have two linebacker prospects committed in the class as of now. Four-star linebacker Mason Curtis and three-star Zach Ludwig.

