Michigan football trending for 2024 3-star cornerback in Kentucky

Michigan football struck out with its top four cornerback targets as the Ohio-based trio ended up at Ohio State and Kentucky while Jameer Grimsley pledged to Alabama. Since, the Wolverines have expanded the board.

Upon expanding the board, the maize and blue have had some success. The Wolverines offered Jo’Ziah Edmond, the three-star corner from Indiana who was pledged to Purdue. He quickly decommitted and flipped to Michigan football on Tuesday. Now there’s another target in sight.

Michigan has long had been linked to Jeremiah Lowe, the three-star from Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass. Ranked the No. 1,085 player in the country in the 2024 recruiting cycle, the Wolverines have gotten a duo of 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions indicating that Lowe will end up in the class over the past two days.

Lowe does have a handful of big offers, including from hometown Kentucky, West Virginia, Missouri, and Boston College.

Steve Clinkscale is the primary recruiter for the Wolverines.

