Michigan football trending for 2023 tight end

Michigan football already has one tight end committed to the 2023 class in Oswego (Ill.) three-star Deakon Tonielli. But it appears that the Wolverines aren’t quite done yet.

During the maize and blue’s big visit weekend last week, the BBQ at the Big House, they hosted a three-star athlete from Carlsbad (Calif.) in Zack Marshall. Michigan promptly offered after having gotten to see him in person, and though he has more localized offers — Utah, Arizona, Boise State — it appears that the Wolverines made a big move for the three-star who is being recruited as a tight end.

According to some at 247Sports — national analyst Steve Wiltfong as well as Michigan insiders Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich — Marshall is likely to be a pledge to the maize and blue once he finalizes his decision.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Marshall is rated the No. 693 player overall, regardless of position, the No. 61 athlete in the country and the 52nd-best player in the state of California.

2021 highlights

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire