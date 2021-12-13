Michigan football trending for 2022 four-star receiver

A mixture of upheaval in the coaching ranks and Michigan football making the College Football Playoff looks like it may start to pay dividends.

The early signing period begins on Wednesday, and the Wolverines are still looking to add to their 2022 class. With one wide receiver in the fold in four-star Tyler Morris, the former high school teammate of J.J. McCarthy at Nazareth Academy, the maize and blue are hoping to attract another elite talent to play alongside him.

Enter Portland (Ore.) Westview four-star wideout Darrius Clemons, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound speedster who runs a reported 4.37 40-yard dash. Clemons officially visited Ann Arbor this past weekend and with early signing day fast approaching, did Michigan make enough of a good impression?

It appears so, as 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong and Brandon Huffman both put in predictions that Clemons will pledge to the Wolverines.

The 247Sports Composite has Clemons rated as the No. 131 player in the 2022 class, regardless of position, the 19th-best receiver and top player in the state of Oregon.

247Sports’ Huffman likens him to former Penn State star Allen Robinson in his evaluation:

Has terrific body control and ability to adjust to all passes, both low and high, with strong hands able to catch everything in traffic. Polished route runner with ability to catch passes in tight spaces. Tough over the middle. Consistently gets separation. Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter and projects as second day pick.

While Oregon still has more overall predictions, all of them were made before Mario Cristobal bolted for Miami this past week. He did receive two December predictions for Auburn, but both came in before he visited Ann Arbor.

Josh Gattis and Ron Bellamy are recruiting him for the Wolverines.