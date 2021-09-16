Michigan football trending for 2022 defensive tackle

Michigan football needs to continue adding bulk to the interior defensive line now that Mike Macdonald is the defensive coordinator, and it appears that the Wolverines may get another man up front eventually. The maize and blue already added a defensive lineman in 2022 with Mason Graham’s flipping from Boise State to the Wolverines on Thursday, now they have their eyes set on another.

2022 Merrillville (Ind.) four-star defensive tackle Kenneth Grant was among the visitors for the Washington game on Saturday and apparently Michigan made quite the impression. Starting on Tuesday with Steve Wiltfong’s 247Sports Crystal Ball, Grant now has four predictions that he’ll end up wearing a winged helmet, with three coming in on Thursday.

Grant is rated by 247Sports’ proprietary rankings as a four-star and the nation’s 42nd-best defensive lineman, but he’s a three-star according to the 247Sports Composite as the No. 507 player in the country. He stands at 6-foot-4, 335-pounds and has offers from Ohio State, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Cincinnati.

He isn’t the only one who has recently received predictions to wind up in Ann Arbor though. Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. received a 247Sports Crystal Ball from Steve Lorenz while current Notre Dame commit, wide receiver Amorion Walker, has received three flip predictions. Edge rusher Joshua Josephs, who also visited, has also received a prediction from Lorenz.

Additionally, The Wolverine’s E.J. Holland has predicted Grant, Conerly and Josephs to Michigan as well as Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech lineman Deone Walker.