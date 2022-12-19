Michigan football transfer portal player tracker: Who's coming, who's going

Here is a quick summary of Michigan football players coming or going through the transfer portal. Athletes may withdraw their name from the portal at any time.

Players coming to Ann Arbor for the 2023 season

OL Drake Nugent, Stanford

Vitals: 6-1, 300.

The buzz: The Cardinal senior played in 27 games across four years at Stanford, including 24 over the past two seasons. The Colorado native was named to the 2022 watch lists for both the Rimington and Outland awards.

OLB Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina linebacker Josaiah Stewart chases Georgia Southern receiver Jeremy Singleton out of bounds Oct. 1, 2022 in Conway, South Carolina.

Vitals: 6-2, 235.

The buzz: The Massachusetts native had 12 ½ sacks as a freshman for the Chanticleers in 2021, making him the preseason Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year pick for 2022. He didn’t quite live up to that, but did make second-team All-Sun Belt with 36 tackles (10 TFLs) and three sacks. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

OL LaDarius Henderson, Arizona State

Vitals: 6-5, 310.

The buzz: Henderson, a senior from Texas, started 29 games over four seasons, playing both left guard and left tackle. He played left guard the past few seasons and was a captain this season for the Sun Devils but broke a bone in his hand during an October game and missed the final six games. He has one season of college eligibility remaining.

LB Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska)

Vitals: 6-2, 220.

The buzz: The Nebraska native started seven games as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers in 2022. He appeared in 10 games, recording 54 tackles (36 solo) with one sack (against Michigan) and one fumble recovery. He set a career-high with 10 tackles against the Wolverines, before topping it the following week with 12 against Wisconsin. According to Pro Football Focus, Hausman was tied for eighth in tackles among all Power Five freshmen.

OL Myles Hinton (Stanford)

Vitals: 6-7, 320, Jr.

The buzz: The former Cardinal appeared in nine games this season after starting nine in 2021. He entered Stanford as a U.S. Army All-American in 2020 and a four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings. He was rated the No. 74 player in the country and No. 6 at offensive tackle. In his first season in Palo Alto, he was named an outstanding freshman in the Cardinal program. He’ll arrive in Ann Arbor with two years of eligibility, thanks to the NCAA’s COVID waiver for the 2020 season. His older brother, Christopher, played three seasons for coach Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, and father Chris was a seven-time Pro Bowler with the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons over 13 seasons from 1983-1995.

Transfers leaving Ann Arbor for 2023 season

QB Alan Bowman

The buzz: Bowman transferred in from Texas Tech prior to the 2021 season with hopes of competing for the starting job, but was beat out by both Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy (as the backup). Bowman, who spent his time in maize and blue mostly working mop-up duty, completed eight of 11 passes (72.7%) for 69 yards, with one touchdown and one interception across four games in two seasons. Prior to that, he started 16 games across three years for the Red Raiders and completed 67% of his passes for 5,260 yards, 33 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

DL George Rooks

The buzz: The 6-5, 278-pound sophomore played in six games this season for the Wolverines and just three — against Rutgers, Nebraska and the Big Ten championship game against Purdue — against conference foes. He had a solo tackle against the Cornhuskers and didn't record a tackle over three games last season. The New Jersey native had a fumble recovery Sept. 17 against UConn. He was a four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports, and the No. 4 player in New Jersey when he committed in January 2021 to the Wolverines. Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Notre Dame offered Rooks a scholarship as a prep as well.

TE Erick All, Iowa

The buzz: All had three catches for a combined 36 yards before back issues shut him down for 2022. He is expected to recover fully from the back surgery performed in October. All had a career year in 2021, catching 38 passes for 437 yards (11.5 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. He caught a career-high 10 passes for 98 yards in the Wolverines' lone regular season loss, 37-33, to rival Michigan State in East Lansing.

QB Cade McNamara, Iowa

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara looks to pass against Colorado State during the first half on Saturday, Sept. 3 , 2022, in Ann Arbor.

The buzz: In 22 career games for Michigan, McNamara was 267-for-423 for 3,181 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was named to the All-Big Ten third team last season. That season, he led the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title since 2004, beating Iowa in the conference title game, and their first-ever College Football Playoff berth. But he opened 2022 in a competition with sophomore backup J.J. McCarthy for the starting job. McCarthy won the job before Week 3, and McNamara suffered a knee injury against UConn that week. He later had surgery, ending his 2022 season.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football transfer portal tracker: Who's coming, who's going