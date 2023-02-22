Michigan football top transfer LaDarius Henderson not expected to enroll until summer

One of Michigan football’s top incoming transfers isn’t expected to join the team until this summer.

A school spokesperson said offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson is still in the process of completing his undergraduate degree through Arizona State, the Pac-12 school where he made 29 starts the past four seasons.

Henderson, a team captain with the Sun Devils last fall, committed to Michigan on Dec. 6 — one day after he entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound senior wasn’t listed as a graduate student when he submitted his name into the database.

HOPE SPRINGS ETERNAL:Five Michigan narratives to monitor as spring practice begins

Mar 23, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson during spring practice at Kajikawa Practice Fields.

Henderson was the first among of wave of players from other college programs to commit to Michigan after it won its second consecutive Big Ten title. The other six — quarterback Jack Tuttle, tight end A.J. Barner, linebacker Ernest Hausmann, offensive tackle Myles Hinton, edge defender Josiah Stewart and center Drake Nugent — are all listed on the Wolverines’ spring roster.

Henderson, who began his college career at left tackle before moving one spot over to guard, is expected to compete for a starting position on an offensive line that bid farewell to star center Olu Oluwatimi and quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s blindside protector, Ryan Hayes.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football transfer OL not expected to enroll until summer