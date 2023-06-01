Michigan football top target in Ohio puts Wolverines in top 5

Michigan football has had a renewed focus on the state of Ohio when it comes to both beating rival Ohio State on the field, as well as off.

Though the Wolverines have several commitments from the Buckeye State, only one has an offer from OSU — RB Jordan Marshall. They’re looking to steal another, and are in a good position to do so.

An elite four-star cornerback from Springfield (Ohio), cornerback Aaron Scott is strongly considering Michigan football, thanks in large part to defensive pass game coordinator Steve Clinkscale. The hard work appears to be paying off, as Scott put Michigan in his top five, along with the Buckeyes, Penn State, Tennessee, and Oregon.

BREAKING: Elite 2024 CB Aaron Scott Jr. is down to 5️⃣ Schools! The 6’1 180 CB from Springfield, OH is ranked as the No. 13 Player in the ’24 Class (No. 2 CB) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/6Miq09eBT4 pic.twitter.com/6dKhz7ijQp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 1, 2023

OSU appears to be in the pole position at the moment, with three predictions that he’ll remain in Ohio and play in Columbus. Scott will be making his official visit to Ann Arbor on June 16.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The evaluation from 247Sports indicates what kind of player he can be:

Adequate height with good length verified entering junior season. Looks and plays larger than that verified size. Length manifests in ball production. Not only picked off five passes as a junior, but got his hands on everything else. Disruptive and consistently competitive at the catch point. Good ball skills as evidenced by counting stats. Hyper-competitive nature you like to see on the outside. Plays aware with obvious anticipatory instincts. Has shown competency in a variety of coverages and has also played over the top on occasion. Excellent athletic profile with basketball and limited track and field experience. Punching it off the bounce as a one-foot jumper in sophomore hoops campaign. Terrific functional athlete whose verified markers in testing and track suggest room for improvement in overall explosiveness, including top-end gear. Strong in coverage but needs to add mass and strength as a tackler to be more consistent in that department. Bona fide high-major defensive back prospect who can probably live at corner in the long run, but may also provide roster value as a secondary chameleon. Potential to become a multi-year impact player with NFL Draft upside.

Should Michigan pull off the upset for Scott, it would be another major blow to its rivals to the south.

More!

Where Michigan football WR Cornelius Johnson ranks in College Sports Wire WR rankings Which defensive single-season records can be broken in 2023 for Michigan football Three Michigan football players make 247Sports All-Transfer Portal team

An offer for Wolverines fans

For the best local Detroit news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Detroit Free Press.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire