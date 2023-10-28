Michigan football has top national championship betting odds

Michigan football isn’t playing a game in Week 9 as it’s finally on bye. Thus far, the weakest of the Wolverines’ schedule is behind them with three of the four teams ahead having pretty convincing winning records.

However, with none of the expected dominant teams really — well — dominating, the maize and blue are the most complete team at this point in time.

Thus, Las Vegas is really, really high on Michigan football.

After last week’s 49-0 drubbing of rival Michigan State on its home turf, BetMGM vaulted Michigan football into the top spot, and the Wolverines are now the favorite to win it all, as the team with the best odds in all of college football.

Michigan is +225, surpassing Georgia at +275. Ohio State has the third-best odds at +700 while Florida State, Washington, and Alabama are next up on the list.

If the Wolverines continue to win big while other teams either struggle and still win or accumulate losses, then expect the maize and blue’s odds to keep getting greater.

