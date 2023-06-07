Michigan football in top group for a big Ohio target

Michigan has done a great job at grabbing fantastic talent in the 2024 recruiting class. The Wolverines are starting to shift their focus back on Ohio and the maize and blue are generating some buzz from the Ohio recruits.

The Wolverines already have four Ohio natives committed to them for the 2024 cycle, including one of the top-ranked running backs in the country, Jordan Marshall.

Michigan is also in the running, if not leading, for three other top Ohio targets. Edge Brian Robinson and corners Aaron Scott and Bryce West. West just announced his top seven schools he will consider and Michigan made the cut. Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, Alabama, and Georgia round out the final seven.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Bryce West is down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 6’0 185 CB from Cleveland, OH is ranked as a Top 55 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 6 CB) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/IVz0XyfOge pic.twitter.com/oJaSRu8Ijd — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 7, 2023

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, West is the top-ranked player in Ohio. He is the 43rd overall player in the 2024 cycle and the fourth-best corner. The 5-foot-11 corner plays high school football in Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Buckeyes will be tough to beat to get West. There are currently seven Crystal Ball predictions in on West to end up at Ohio State.

Here is Allen Trieu’s scouting report on West via 247Sports.

Has enough size and measureables to project to a high major level. Has a track background and has run as fast as 10.93 in the 100-meter dash and 6.96 in the 60-meter dash. Also has offensive snaps and has shown himself to be a breakaway threat as a running back. Has played man for his school and also shown he can do that in a camp or workout setting. Shows good ball skills. Will put his nose in the action and lay a hit. Doesn’t show a single elite trait but is solid in every area. Continuing to add polish while building upon his quicks and long speed, which are already good, are keys for his developmental future.

West is scheduled to take an official visit to Michigan this weekend on June 9. Afterward, he will take visits to USC (June 16) and Ohio State (June 23).



Advertisement

More!

On3: Two Michigan football players early Big Ten Heisman candidates, one glaring omission Twitter reacts to Michigan football landing UMass transfer Josh Wallace Michigan football lands former UMass captain and four-year starter Michigan football 2024 WR target sets commitment date

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire