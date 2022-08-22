Michigan football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

Michigan football is arguably the most storied program in all of college football.

The Wolverines have not only incredible tradition, but were an integral part of college football’s past, along with its present. From the winged helmets, inventing college football’s ‘platoon’ system (separate players playing offense and defense), touching the banner, and being the all-time wins leader, there’s a lot to like about the maize and blue. But what about those who actually wore the uniforms? Who were the best?

That’s a loaded question, of course. We came up with Michigan’s all-time roster, not necessarily deciding who had the best career while they were in Ann Arbor, but who is the overall best (meaning, to some degree, we’re factoring in NFL production).

Here is who we picked to start and back them up on the offensive side of the ball.

Starting QB: Tom Brady

Photo: Isaiah Hole

We’re cheating a little bit, since Brady split time with Drew Henson in his final season. But he was a team captain, and won more than he lost. He engineered big comebacks — such as in his final game against Alabama — and was overall a steady, commanding presence, showing off the quarterback he would become at the NFL level.

Backup QB: Jim Harbaugh

Photo: Isaiah Hole

It was a difficult decision as to who would back Brady up, but our choice ended up being Jim Harbaugh over Rick Leach. Known as ‘Captain Comeback’ during his NFL career, Harbaugh made a famous guarantee before playing rival Ohio State in 1986 — and backed it up. The deciding factor is that he went on to be the Wolverine head coach, adding to his legend in Ann Arbor.

Starting RB: Tom Harmon

Tom Harmon, University of Michigan back in Ann Arbor, Mich., Nov. 20, 1940. (AP Photo)

One of three Heisman winners for the maize and blue, this was a no-brainer. Harmon could do everything, and was so good, he got a standing ovation at Ohio Stadium after the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes, because he was such an electric player — something that would never happen today.

Backup RB: Butch Woolfolk

Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

We were going to go Mike Hart here, but Woolfolk is the running back that most former Michigan running backs would call the best (at least in the modern era). He earned first-team All-Big Ten three times, was the 1981 Big Ten rushing leader, the 1979 conference scoring leader, and has the school record for the first and third-longest runs, while also having the fifth-most rushing yards in school history.

Starting WR 1: Desmond Howard

Desmond Howard

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Duh. The second of Michigan football’s Heisman Trophy winners was an obvious choice for the top wide receiver on our all-time roster. From ‘the catch’ against Notre Dame, to striking the pose against Ohio State on a punt return, he was one of the most electric Wolverines to ever wear the maize and blue.

Backup WR 1: Marquise Walker

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Walker was a flat-out playmaker for the maize and blue, coming at a time that the Wolverines were churning out top-flight receivers with regularity. An All-American at Michigan, Walker set the record for most receptions in a game (15) as well as for the program’s receptions leader.

Starting WR 2: Anthony Carter

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Carter has a case for being the best wide receiver in school history. A three-time All-American and the Big Ten MVP in 1982, the diminutive receiver from Florida was a prolific receiver on Bo Schembechler teams that preferred to run. He’s most known for his game-winning reception against Indiana.

Backup WR 2: David Terrell

The Orange Bowl MVP in 2000 and an All-American that same year, he was the first receiver in program history to amass more than one 1,000-yard season. He set a school receiving record in 2000 and was a two-time All-Big Ten receiver.

Starting WR 3: Braylon Edwards

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Edwards was the pinnacle No. 1 receiver in the modern era of Michigan football, not only in jersey number, but also in pure dominance. He was an unanimous All-American, a two-time first-team All-Big Ten player, the 2004 Big Ten MVP and offensive player of the year, and won the Biletnikoff in 2004.

Mercury Hayes

Perhaps not as notable as some who have come through Ann Arbor, Hayes had set a school record in 1995 with a 179-yard game. That record has since been broken (and this one upcoming), but Hayes also set a record for most consecutive games with a reception during his Michigan tenure, going 30 games. The aforementioned Marquise Walker broke the record with 32 before Braylon Edwards set it at 38.

Starting TE: Jake Butt

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Michigan’s Mackey Award-winner had a penchant for getting open and just making plays. Butt wasn’t just the best Wolverine tight end overall, but as a team captain, he was the spirit of the offense his junior and senior years. He was an All-American, to boot.

Backup TE: Bennie Joppru

Photo by Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports

Despite Butt being the GOAT as a Michigan tight end, it’s Joppru who holds the record for most receptions in a season, having managed 53 in 2002. He ultimately was a second-round NFL draft pick and played in the NFL from 2003-08.

Starting C: Steve Everitt

Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

An All-Big Team first-team center, Everitt started every game in his freshman and senior seasons, and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team in 1993.

Backup C: Gerald Ford

Gerald Ford

(AP Photo)

We couldn’t leave out the POTUS.

Ford was the starting center for two undefeated national title seasons and his time with the Wolverines was instrumental in forging the type of leadership he’d carry to propel him to the highest office in the United States. He was voted as the MVP by his teammates in an abysmal 1934 season.

Starting G 1: Steve Hutchinson

Photo: Isaiah Hole

An entrant in both the college and pro football hall of fames, Hutchinson was a unanimous All-American in 2000 and the Big Ten offensive lineman of the year in 2000.

Backup G 1: Jonathan Goodwin

Photo: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Goodwin wasn’t just a solid player in Ann Arbor, but had a long, storied NFL career. Playing from 2002-14 in the league, he made a Pro Bowl in 2009.

Starting G 2: Reggie McKenzie

Photo: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

An All-American in 1971, McKenzie was the left guard for Bo Schembechler’s first teams in Ann Arbor, from 1969-71. He was also a first-team All-Big Ten player in 1970.

Starting T 1: Jake Long

Photo: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports

You don’t become the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL without being one of the best to ever play.

Long was a two-time consensus All-American, a two-time first-team All-Big Ten player and the two-time Big Ten offensive lineman of the year.

Backup T 1: Ed Muransky

An All-American in 1981 and two-time All-Big Ten player, Muransky was a phenomenal player and three-year letterman.

Starting T 2: Jon Jansen

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The Big Ten offensive lineman of the year in 1998, Jansen was a two-time All-Big Ten first-team player and set a school record with 50-straight starts. He’s currently the color commentator for the Wolverines radio broadcasts.

Backup T 2: Dan Dierdorf

Quarterback Don Moorhead drives off right tackle to gain eight yards to Michigan’s 43 during the third quarter, January 1, 1970. Helping clear the way is Dan Dierdorf (72). No. 74 for USC is Tony Terry. (AP Photo)

A two-time All-American, and hall of famer at both the college and pro levels, Dierdorf was already in Ann Arbor when Bo Schembechler took over, but started at right tackle (and one game at left) in Schembechler’s famed 1969 season.

