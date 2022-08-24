Michigan football all-time roster: Defensive starters and backups

Michigan football is arguably the most storied program in all of college football.

The Wolverines have not only incredible tradition, but were an integral part of college football’s past, along with its present. From the winged helmets, inventing college football’s ‘platoon’ system (separate players playing offense and defense), touching the banner, and being the all-time wins leader, there’s a lot to like about the maize and blue. But what about those who actually wore the uniforms? Who were the best?

That’s a loaded question, of course. We came up with Michigan’s all-time roster, not necessarily deciding who had the best career while they were in Ann Arbor, but who is the overall best (meaning, to some degree, we’re factoring in NFL production).

Here is who we picked to start and back them up on the defensive side of the ball.

Starting DE 1: Aidan Hutchinson

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Though he had the statistical best season ever at edge rusher for the Michigan Wolverines, Hutchinson was the heart and soul of the maize and blue’s first Big Ten championship season in 20 years. He surpassed his father’s record of 11 sacks in a season, posting 14 in 2021.

Backup DE 1: Chris Hutchinson

Photo: Isaiah Hole

You can’t have the son without the father. A two-time All-Big Ten first-team player, and All-American in 1992, Hutchinson set the school record for sacks in a season before his son, Aidan, broke it in 2021. He was also Big Ten defensive lineman of the year in his senior season.

Starting DE 2: Lamarr Woodley

Nov 18, 2006; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Troy Smith (10) is knocked down after throwing a pass by Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman LaMarr Woodley (56) during first half action at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Photo: Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2006 Joe Robbins

‘Guns don’t kill people, Lamarr Woodley kills people.’ That was the slogan during Woodley’s playing days in Ann Arbor, and for good reason. He was a unanimous All-American, won the Lombardi Award, Ted Hendricks Award, Big Ten defensive player of the year, and defensive lineman of the year in the conference in his senior season.

Backup DE 2: Brandon Graham

Photo: Isaiah Hole

It goes to show how deep Michigan’s bench has been at defensive end when Graham is the second backup. A lone bright spot in a dark 2008, Graham was a first-team All-American in 2009, first-team All-Big Ten player, and the Big Ten’s MVP his senior season, as well.

Starting DT 1: Glen Steele

Photo: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

A first-team All-American and All-Big Ten player, Steele might not have been the flashiest of defensive tackles, but he was the heart and soul up front of the dominant 1997 defense — which propelled the Wolverines to a national championship.

Backup DT 1: Maurice Hurst

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Hurst was a machine in his senior year, earning All-American status on a new-look defense. Seemingly undersized, he didn’t play like it, and ended up being one of the most explosive athletes in the front-middle of the Michigan defense.

Starting DT 2: Mark Messner

(AP Photo/Bob Galbraith)

Still the current leader in sacks in a game as well as for career sacks and tackles for loss, a four-time first-team All-Big Ten player, 1988 Big Ten defensive lineman of the year, and 1988 consensus All-American, he was the first player to ever make the All-Big Ten team four straight years.

Backup DT 2: Alan Branch

Alan Branch of Michigan stands over fallen IU quarterback Kellen Lewis after sacking him in the first half in 2006.

An All-American and All-Big Ten player in 2006, Branch was the standout up front in Michigan’s 11-2 comeback season. He went on to have a long NFL career, spanning from 2007-17.

Starting LB 1: Devin Bush

michigan linebacker devin bush jr msu michigan state pregame

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Perhaps the best linebacker in Michigan history, Bush had speed, instincts, and was the heart and soul of the 2017-18 defenses. He was rewarded for his efforts by being named a captain and All-American.

Backup LB 1: Larry Foote

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Foote had a solid Michigan career, named a two-time first-team All-Big Ten player in 2000-01, and was an All-American his senior year. He set a school record in 2001 with 7 tackles for loss in one game.

Starting LB 2: David Harris

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Another 2006 defensive player, he was on the All-Big Ten team and shared MVP honors on the team with running back Mike Hart. He was a second-team All-American.

Backup LB 2: Dhani Jones

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Jones earned All-Big Ten honors for three-straight years, including in Michigan’s national championship season of 1997. He had a solid NFL career following his time in Ann Arbor.

Starting LB 3: Jarrett Irons

AP Photo/Jon Freilich

An All-American in 1996, Irons missed a national championship by one year. Though much time has passed since he played, he still holds the career Michigan tackles record (296).

Backup LB 3: Roger Zatkoff

The man whose name bears the award given to the team’s best linebacker, Zatkoff was a two-time All-Big Ten player spanning from 1951-52. He was inducted into the university’s hall of honor in 1985. Zatkoff passed away at the age of 90 in 2021.

Starting CB 1: Charles Woodson

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The best to ever do it on the defensive side of the ball, Woodson is the only primarily defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy. He was also an enigmatic punt returner, and was incredible at cornerback, going along with playing receiver at times for the Wolverines.

Backup CB 1: Jourdan Lewis

Photo: Isaiah Hole

A local product and All-American during his Michigan tenure, Lewis had the penchant for making timely plays, including his one-handed interception against Wisconsin in 2016.

Starting CB 2: Ty Law

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Twice the NFL interceptions leader, Law was a first-team All-American and two-time All-Big Ten player, unanimously on first team during his Michigan football tenure. He had six interceptions in Ann Arbor, along with 17 passes broken up.

Backup CB 2: Marlin Jackson

Photo: Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY Sports

Yet another consensus All-American, Jackson earned first-team All-Big Ten honors twice, in 2002 and 2004. A team captain as a senior, he had the second-most pass breakups wearing a winged helmet all-time.

Starting S 1: Jabrill Peppers

Photo: Isaiah Hole

More than just a safety, Peppers may not have had the most elucidating numbers during his Ann Arbor tenure, and he played a quasi-linebacker role as Don Brown’s VIPER his junior year. But the jack-of-all-trades was indispensable and one of the best players to ever don a winged helmet.

Backup S 1: Don Dufek

A two-time All-Big Ten safety and All-American in 1975, Dufek also played hockey with the Wolverines. He was a team captain his senior year and had 249 tackles, 9 fumble recoveries, and 4 interceptions before his Michigan career was done.

Starting S 2: Tripp Welbourne

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

A two-time unanimous All-American and also double first-team All-Big Ten safety, Welbourne started for three years and amassed 238 tackles, 9 interceptions, and 15 pass breakups in his Michigan career.

Backup S 2: Ernest Shazor

Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

A local product from Detroit (Mich.) King, Shazor was an All-American in 2004, and a first-team All-Big Ten player. He managed 166 tackles, 19 for loss, along with three sacks and four interceptions on defense, along with a touchdown defensively.

