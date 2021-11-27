Michigan football thumps Ohio State 42-27 for Jim Harbaugh's biggest win

Surely the halftime break would be the moment when Michigan football’s feel-good season ended, when the resurgence of a financially kneecapped Jim Harbaugh would expire after the unbeatable neighbors from the south regained their composure and seized control of the second half.

Surely the early minutes of the fourth quarter, after Ohio State pulled within a single score, would mark the end of this dreamlike campaign in Ann Arbor where the star player, Aidan Hutchinson, set a new school record for most sacks in a single season and the best offensive player, Hassan Haskins, bludgeoned his way to another 100-yard performance and numerous trips to the end zone.

Surely the backbreaking touchdown from quarterback C.J. Stroud to tailback TreVeyon Henderson with 4:45 remaining — the one that agonizingly arced beyond the outstretched hand of Hutchinson — would be the point when Michigan crumbled, with the Buckeyes drawing within a single score and a stadium’s worth of angst beginning to bubble.

But the script was destined to be rewritten by this ferocious bunch fueled by its own shortcomings last season, when a 2-4 record during a pandemic-shortened campaign sickened the stomachs of folks both inside and out of Schembechler Hall. Players and coaches swore this group was different, that the DNA had been re-spliced and the schematic issues solved and the perceived talent gap between Michigan and its arch rival was being measured on paper rather than between the ears. Two weeks after scoring his biggest win since returning to Ann Arbor, Harbaugh defied expectations to stun the Buckeyes, 42-27, in a game the Wolverines dominated more often than not.

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins scores a touchdown against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

The streak of eight consecutive losses is over. The dream of a Big Ten championship is alive. The Wolverines march toward Indianapolis begging anyone else to doubt them.

Running back Hassan Haskins carried 28 times for 169 yards and five touchdowns. Quarterback Cade McNamara responded from an early turnover to play steady football by completing 13 of 19 passes for 159 yards and moving the chains when needed. And the defense — a group maligned, harangued and humiliated at times last season — fueled this remarkable victory by harassing Stroud as Hutchinson set a new school record for sacks in a year with 13.

A narrow halftime lead for Michigan left the stadium divided, with a portion of the energy reserved for optimism but the rest accustomed to broken hearts at the hands of Ohio State. Having clawed within a point at halftime, the Buckeyes received the opening kickoff with a chance to assert themselves after two quarters of penalties, failed third downs and a general lack of rhythm on offense amid cornmeal flurries at Michigan Stadium. But inside linebacker Josh Ross shot through the line of scrimmage on third down to pummel Henderson and force a kick, stifling the OSU offense before it had a chance to warm.

It was the type of gut-checking response Harbaugh’s club discovered time and again Saturday in what will long be remembered as one of Michigan’s greatest victories in this storied rivalry. The Wolverines snatched control right back on a 55-yard run by tailback Blake Corum that paved the way for another Haskins score to keep the Buckeyes at bay in a game OSU never lead in the second half.

Perceived disparities between the programs fostered a narrative in which the Wolverines, losers of eight straight in this rivalry, needed something close to a perfect game if they wanted to pull the upset. While Ohio State, the perennial College Football Playoff contender, was less likely to be undone by an occasional misstep.

But what unfolded during the first half of a snowy, wind-whipped afternoon was a Michigan team competent enough, talented enough and determined enough to hang with — and lead — the talent-rich Buckeyes despite a performance several degrees removed from perfect. The fortitude they brandished all season continued to surface as the Wolverines remained afloat.

They surged to a 7-0 lead behind a beautifully scripted 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive on the game’s first possession, invigorating a crowd that was delighted to scream as a means of staying warm. Important runs by tailbacks Hassan Haskins and Donovan Edwards, who took the field ahead of Blake Corum on Saturday, thrust Michigan into the red zone after three consecutive third-down conversions. Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis capped the drive with one of his best designs of the season on a 14-yard reverse to wide receiver A.J. Henning after a fake swing to Edwards out of the backfield.

In some respects, the opening drive was Michigan’s only perfect moment of the half, with the remainder of the 30 minutes filled by the kinds of back-and-forth exchanges many predicted the Wolverine’s couldn’t withstand. But those are exactly the types of moments Harbaugh savors.

Punch: McNamara makes arguably his worst decision of the season to rifle a pass toward the end zone with three defenders waiting. Safety Bryson Shaw plucked the ball from the air at a time when the Wolverines might have extended their lead to 14.

Counterpunch: Aidan Hutchinson beats the right tackle with an inside move to sack C.J. Stroud on third down deep in U-M territory to force Ohio State into a field goal.

Punch: A needless special teams penalty on German Green for kick-catch interference gives the Buckeyes the ball at their own 18-yard line instead of the 3. Ohio State flips the field with a punt so that its next possession begins near midfield and ends with a touchdown to wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Counterpunch: Haskins plunges up the middle on fourth-and-1 to extend a Michigan drive and give McNamara the chance to fire a rope to wide receiver Cornelius Johnson for 37 yards that set up another score.

Punch: Free safety R.J. Moten, who lost his starting spot earlier this season and was called into action during a period when Daxton Hill remained on the sideline, dropped a surefire interception on an ill-conceived heave from Stroud near the goal line.

Counterpunch: Moten responds a few plays later with a terrific open-field tackle on wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba on third down to saddle the Buckeyes with another field goal in the closing seconds to ensure Michigan entered the locker room with a lead.

But the biggest counterpunch belonged to Haskins, whose place in Michigan history is solidified for decades to come. His fearless running and selfless demeanor and refusal to be tackled by any opponent this season secured a win when this city needed it most.

Beginning with 4:37 remaining, Haskins carried the ball four consecutive times as the Wolverines clung to a one-score lead. He picked up 15 yards, 6 yards, 11 yards and 27 before hurdling out of bounds at the 4-yard line.

Then he gathered himself for one final plunge that sent this crowd into a frenzy.

What began as a farfetched dream of winning the Big Ten Championship and reaching the College Football Playoff feels inexplicably real.

Contact Michael Cohen at mcohen@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Michael_Cohen13.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football thumps Ohio State to reach Big Ten title game