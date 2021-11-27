Michigan football thumps Ohio State 42-27 for Jim Harbaugh's biggest win

Hassan Haskins ran for five touchdowns, Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks and Michigan football thumped the Ohio State Buckeyes, 42-27, on a memorable snowy Saturday at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

It's Michigan's first win over Ohio State since 2011, ending an eight-game losing streak, and easily coach Jim Harbaugh's biggest victory in his seven years at Michigan, improving to 1-5 against the Buckeyes.

The Wolverines will play Wisconsin or Iowa next Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis, their first appearance since the title game's inception in 2011.

Hutchinson set a program record for most sacks in a season with 13, as No. 6 Michigan proved to be the better team against No. 3 Ohio State, which was penalized 10 times to U-M's two.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football thumps Ohio State to reach Big Ten title game