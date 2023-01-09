Michigan football team captain declares for NFL draft

Michigan football got one boost with Blake Corum opting to return to Ann Arbor in 2023, but lost two players to the NFL draft in TE Luke Schoonmaker and edge rusher Mike Morris. And another is apparently NFL-bound, as well, which was to be expected.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the tip of the spear is on his way out of Ann Arbor, with senior defensive tackle Mazi Smith apparently heading to the NFL draft. With Smith’s departure, the Wolverines get a bit thinner in the defensive interior, but have several up-and-coming players in Mason Graham, Rayshaun Benny, and Kenneth Grant ready to step in.

Michigan’s All-Big 10 standout defensive tackle Mazi Smith is entering the 2023 NFL Draft, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2023

A member of the 2019 recruiting class, Smith came into prominence in 2021 when he became a starter. He was honored as a team captain this past year, but faced scrutiny when he was charged with a felony for carrying a firearm on his person without a permit while driving.

In 2022, Smith had 48 tackles, 2.5 for loss, and 0.5 sacks, to go along with one QB hurry and a forced fumble.

