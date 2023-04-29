Michigan football TE Luke Schoonmaker selected in second-round of 2023 NFL draft

Make it two going from Ann Arbor to Dallas.

Everyone knows that the Dallas Cowboys love tight ends. Jason Witten became the standard in Arlington, and America’s team has long sought after top-flight players at the position.

After selecting Michigan football defensive tackle Mazi Smith in the first round, it turns out that the Cowboys wanted to keep with the winged helmet theme, selecting Wolverines tight end Luke Schoonmaker at No. 58 overall in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

In 2022, Schoonmaker was Michigan’s third-leading pass-catcher, with 35 catches for 418 yards and three touchdowns. He came aboard as a three-star recruit out of New England in 2018.

If Sean McKeon sticks, that will make two former Michigan tight ends with Dallas.

