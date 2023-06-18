Michigan football target Boo Carter makes college decision

It’s been an up-and-down recruitment when it’s come to 2024 Cleveland (Tenn.) Bradley Central four-star athlete Boo Carter.

The No. 207 player in the country per the 247Sports Composite has long appeared to be favoring in-state Tennessee — the first school that offered him — but Michigan football made a series of surges in his recruitment. First, in late winter, it looked like the Wolverines had a shot before the Vols took control once again. Then, in late spring, on the heels of visits to SMSB in Detroit and his official visit to Ann Arbor, it appeared that Carter was trending to the maize and blue.

On Saturday evening, Carter made his college decision, ultimately choosing Tennessee.

BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Boo Carter has Committed to Tennessee! The 6’0 190 ATH from Chattanooga, TN chose the Vols over Michigan & Colorado “Go Vols baby, let’s make history & win a Natty! I’m coming to get y’all – Ryan Wingo, Mike Matthews, Amari Jefferson, & Edwin Spillman.”… pic.twitter.com/eQMvrXrlly — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 18, 2023

Carter made his decision despite his closeness with Michigan commit Jacob Oden and defensive pass game coordinator Steve Clinkscale. Thought of as a defensive back, Carter is a versatile athlete who was thought to be a safety at 5-foot-10, 184-pounds.

With him off the board, the Wolverines will certainly turn up the heat on IMG Academy athlete Jordon Johnson-Rubell, who visited the same weekend as Carter.

