Michigan football taking COVID-related precautions before Capital One Orange Bowl

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’s the opportunity of a lifetime, and there’s no way that the Wolverines are going to blow it.

As COVID-19 cases rise once again, this time with the emergence of the Omicron variant, we’re starting to see sports cancellations across all sports. It’s even hit Michigan athletics, as Tuesday night’s basketball game against Purdue Fort Wayne was canceled due to protocols within the Mastodons.

While that’s one thing, to see a nonconference, December basketball game go by the wayside, it’s another when the football team is in the College Football Playoff. Even if the game isn’t canceled, no player wants to be left out due to testing positive or being around someone who has.

Rest assured, the Michigan football team is on it, making sure that they’re minding the protocols that had been set forth before last season, in order to ensure that they take the field as a full team on Dec. 31. What’s more, the entire team looks to be receiving a booster immunization on Wednesday, to ensure that they’re protected from the disease.

“That’s been a growing concern of ours,” fifth-year right tackle Andrew Stueber said. “We’ve implemented masks in meetings, maintaining social distancing. A lot of people are taking their meals to go now, not really sitting too much. It’s a lot safer now out there – a lot of students have left the campus. The booster’s out there now. We have a full-team booster shot tomorrow, so that will be good. I think everyone understands the gravity of the situation, to have an outbreak now would be devastating to a lot of people. So understanding the concern there is a big thing, so we’ve taken the proper precautions there.”

Last season, Michigan football missed three games due to a COVID-19 outbreak, including Maryland, Ohio State, and Iowa. The season unexpectedly ended after the Penn State game.

Thus far post the Big Ten Championship Game, while there has been some sickness going around the locker room, Stueber says it’s been nothing more than common illnesses we see in a general winter.

“No, (most) of the team is vaccinated, so I know we’re good there,” Stueber said. “(Some were) feeling a little sick – nothing but the common cold I guess now that we’ve gotten hit with.”

Michigan departs for Fort Lauderdale on Christmas Day, with the College Football Playoff semi-final at the Capital One Orange Bowl taking place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

