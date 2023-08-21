Michigan football suspends coach Jim Harbaugh for 3 games to begin 2023 season

The Michigan football program has self-imposed a three-game suspension on head coach Jim Harbaugh to begin the 2023 season, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Free Press.

Harbaugh, 59, will not be on the sidelines for U-M's first three games of the season — East Carolina (Sept. 2), UNLV (Sept. 9) and Bowling Green (Sept 16) — but will return for the Big Ten schedule, which begins the following week at home vs. Rutgers (Sept. 23).

Harbaugh informed the team before practice Monday morning that he will serve the three-game suspension.

While the saga has seemingly taken its final twist as for how it will affect the 2023 season, the story is far from over. The Wolverines were served a notice of allegations and the NCAA had reportedly agreed to a four-game suspension one month ago, but the deal fell apart in the final hours in early August.

The suspension was for the Level I and II violations the NCAA said Harbaugh and the football program committed. The Level II violations stemmed from recruiting and coaching infractions. The Level I offenses, deemed more serious, were from statements that Harbaugh made to NCAA which the organization deemed misleading.

Once the deal fell apart, it appeared the case would go through the normal hearing process — and it likely still will, which would seemingly push any punishment imposed by the NCAA into 2024 — though there remained a chance U-M could impose its own punishment.

That said, given the NCAA's Committee on Infractions reportedly rejected the negotiated resolution for a four-game suspension, it seemed unlikely U-M would impose a penalty of lesser severity since the NCAA is looking to bring the case before a judge.

Harbaugh, as well as offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who would have been suspended for one game (along with tight end coach Grant Newsome for their involvement in the alleged recruiting infractions), have said they cannot comment on the investigation each time they've been asked.

"We are continuing to work cooperatively with the NCAA staff on an enforcement matter," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement shortly after news broke in July. "At this time, we cannot comment further on any aspect of the matter."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

